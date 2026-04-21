The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Receives 2025 Award of Excellence and 2025 Make it Right Award

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is proud to announce it has been recognized with both the 2025 Award of Excellence and 2025 Make it Right Award by Hilton. These prestigious honors recognize top-performing hotels that exemplify hospitality, service quality, and an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.The Award of Excellence recognizes outstanding overall hotel performance and celebrates properties that consistently deliver exceptional experiences across key operational and service metrics. The Make it Right Award honors hotels that go above and beyond in guest care, problem resolution, and service recovery, ensuring each stay is defined by attentiveness, comfort, and quality.Together, these awards reflect the property’s continued dedication to delivering elevated hospitality experiences while upholding the standards and service excellence associated with the Hilton family of brands.Originally opened in 1925, The Yorktowne Hotel remains one of downtown York’s most iconic landmarks. Known as the “Cornerstone of York,” the hotel blends rich history and timeless architectural character with contemporary comfort, modern amenities, and thoughtfully curated design.Following its extensive restoration and grand reopening, the hotel has reemerged as a vibrant destination for travelers, locals, and eventgoers alike. Guests are welcomed into a visually dynamic and culturally rooted environment, where locally commissioned artwork, sophisticated design, and warm hospitality create a stay experience that is both memorable and distinct.The property features 123 beautifully appointed guest rooms, inviting public spaces, and standout food and beverage offerings, including The Davidson Lobby Bar and The Graham Rooftop Lounge, where guests can enjoy elevated dining and cocktails in the heart of downtown York.A defining feature of the hotel is the magnificent WellSpan Ballroom, one of the most unique and elegant event spaces in the region. Accommodating up to 400 guests, the ballroom has become a sought-after venue for weddings, galas, corporate events, and milestone celebrations, reinforcing the hotel’s reputation as a premier destination for both business and leisure travel.In addition to its distinctive atmosphere and historic charm, The Yorktowne Hotel offers the amenities today’s travelers value most, including 24-hour fitness center access, in-room Wi-Fi, a central downtown location, and a service-driven team dedicated to making every stay seamless and enjoyable.As the hotel continues to welcome guests from near and far, these latest Hilton honors further solidify its place as a standout property within the Tapestry Collection and as a defining hospitality destination in York, Pennsylvania.The Yorktowne Hotel honors its storied past while setting a new benchmark for service, style, and hospitality locally celebrated and globally recognized.THE YORKTOWNE HOTEL, Tapestry Collection by HiltonSituated in the heart of downtown York, Pennsylvania, The Yorktowne Hotel, part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, is a one-of-a-kind destination that blends historic grandeur with contemporary elegance. Originally opened in 1925 and meticulously restored, this iconic property, affectionately known as the “Cornerstone of York,” features 123 appointed guest rooms, unique art installations by locally commissioned artists, and a curated design that reflects the rich cultural heritage of York City.Ideal for leisure travelers, business guests, and event planners alike, The Yorktowne offers walkable access to York’s vibrant arts scene, boutique shopping, and local dining. On-site amenities include The Davidson Lobby Bar, The Graham Rooftop Lounge with sweeping city views, and a 24/7 fitness center. A standout feature of the hotel is the magnificent WellSpan Ballroom, a stunning space that can accommodate up to 400 guests, making it one of the premier event venues in the region.Whether visiting for a weekend getaway, a corporate retreat, or a milestone celebration, The Yorktowne Hotel delivers the elevated hospitality experience guests expect from the Hilton family of brands, with the added charm and character of a property deeply rooted in its community.For more information, visit www.yorktowne.com ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 37 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.

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