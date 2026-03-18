SBC|Expert Construction Services Creates Florida Electrical Specialists to Meet Demand for Licensed, Code Compliant Work

Dedicated Electrical Contracting Company Provides Focused, Accountable Solution to Mitigate Complications and Safety Risks

We launched Florida Electrical Specialists to provide a focused, accountable solution that integrates electrical planning, permitting, and execution into the broader construction process.” — Jeri Goodkin-Dausey, President of SBC – Expert Construction Services.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBC|Expert Construction Services, a South Florida–based construction, construction management, and owner-representation firm with over 30 years of experience, announced today the launch of Florida Electrical Specialists. As a dedicated electrical contracting company, Florida Electrical Specialists will be serving residential, commercial, and development projects statewide.

Florida Electrical Specialists was created in response to increasing challenges SBC has observed across Florida construction projects, including failed inspections, project delays, insurance complications, and safety risks tied to improperly executed or non-compliant electrical work. These issues have become more pronounced as Florida continues to tighten building codes, insurance requirements, and inspection standards — particularly in hurricane-prone and coastal regions.

“Electrical work is no longer a scope that can be treated casually or pushed to the end of a project,” said Jeri Goodkin-Dausey, President of SBC – Expert Construction Services. “We launched Florida Electrical Specialists to provide a focused, accountable solution that integrates electrical planning, permitting, and execution into the broader construction process — instead of treating it as an afterthought.”

Florida Electrical Specialists will provide:

• Electrical installations for ground-up construction and renovations

• Electrical upgrades, service replacements, and modernization

• Code-compliance corrections and inspection remediation

• Electrical scope coordination for complex construction timelines

The new company operates as a standalone electrical specialist while benefiting from SBC’s decades of experience managing construction projects throughout South Florida. This integrated approach allows for tighter coordination between electrical work, permitting, inspections, and overall project execution.

“With rising scrutiny from municipalities, insurers, and regulators, we’re seeing more projects delayed or derailed because electrical work wasn’t handled correctly from the start,” Goodkin-Dausey added. “Florida Electrical Specialists was built specifically to address and eliminate that risk.”

Florida Electrical Specialists is now actively supporting projects across Florida.

About SBC – Expert Construction Services

Founded in 1998, SBC – Expert Construction Services provides construction, construction management, and owner-representation services for residential, commercial, and development projects throughout South Florida. SBC specializes in complex builds, renovations, and projects requiring disciplined coordination between design, permitting, and execution. Learn more at www.sbcfl.com.

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