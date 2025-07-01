SBC Launches Construction Financing Assistance Program

Latest Offering Makes SBC a True One-Stop-Solution for Florida-Based Homeowners

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBC, a trusted general contractor known for delivering high-quality custom homes across Florida, is proud to announce its newest client service option: Construction Financing Assistance Program. Whether building a dream home, giving a property a fresh new look, or flipping a fixer-upper, clients can now put their trust in SBC as they will now be offering flexible financing solutions tailored to each project.

This new program will offer six different types of loan options including luxury ground-up construction loans, renovation loans, fix & flip loans, purchase and renovation loans, bridge loans and cross collateralization loans. With this new service expansion, SBC is eliminating the barriers that often delay or derail homebuilding projects by helping clients navigate the financing process from start to finish. Whether building a primary residence, vacation retreat, or investment property, the SBC team is committed to guiding clients through financing options helping to streamline the overall process.

“We’ve gathered over the years from many of our clients that financing is one of the most stressful and confusing parts of building a home,” says Jeri Goodkin-Dausey, Principal Contractor at SBCFL. “By offering financing support in-house, we’re listening to their needs and taking one more item off their plate—and making the dream of homeownership easier to achieve.”

There is an abundance of benefits for clients utilizing SBC’s construction financing assistance program including the highest standard of expertise along with personalized loan guidance from industry professionals. Access to vetted lender partners offering competitive rates, as well as the convenience and ease of coordination between financing and construction timelines for fast approvals and closings. Additionally, with everything being managed under one roof, there is the streamlined approval and draw process which allows for faster project starts.

SBC's goal is to be a one-stop solution for Floridians looking to build, renovate, flip or expand their homes. By combining expert craftsmanship with financing guidance, SBC continues to raise the standard for full-service construction in the region.

For more information, please visit www.SBCFL.com or contact SBC directly to learn how they can help build and finance your perfect home.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cheryl Mazor at Cheryl@trinitygrouppr.com Courtney Greenberg Courtney@trinitygrouppr.com

