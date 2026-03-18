Governor Stein Creates Commission on Accessibility

Governor Josh Stein today announced the formation of the Commission on Accessibility to help make state government services and information more accessible to all the people of North Carolina.

“State government should be easy to navigate and accessible for everyone,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Bringing together people with different backgrounds and experts from across our agencies, this Commission on Accessibility will help us make real improvements to enable all North Carolinians to access the state government services they need.”

Created by Executive Order 35, the new Commission on Accessibility incudes members of the public with lived experience and/or expertise as well as state employees representing all cabinet agencies. Members are appointed to two-year terms by North Carolina Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza and will meet quarterly to discuss and determine how best to improve access across four key pillars: communications, language, digital, and physical.

“North Carolina’s population is growing and changing daily,” said Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “We must be able to serve all residents of North Carolina so that we can continue to be one of the top states to live, work, play, and do business.”

The commission’s goal is to recommend actions for cabinet-level agencies to ensure information is available in formats that meet the cognitive and sensory needs of the population and are accessible in multiple languages. The group also will examine and recommend how to enhance digital platforms and remove physical barriers to help people access essential government services.

Housed within the NC Department of Administration (NCDOA), the Commission on Accessibility will receive support from the offices of Language and Communication Access at the NC Department of Health and Human Resources, the Office of State Human Resources, and the Department of Information Technology.

The commission will be co-chaired by Yolanda Adams of Boone and Chauncy Barnhill of Charlotte. Adams serves as assistant director for Student Leadership and Family Outreach, GEAR UP at Appalachian State University. She has vast leadership experience in consensus building and community engagement, including as a Spanish interpreter/translator and family resource coordinator for Watauga County Schools. Barnhill served as a senior vice president at Wells Fargo Bank until his retirement. He worked for decades to expand opportunities for people with disabilities in the workplace and has served as chairman of Disability-IN: North Carolina and as a member of the NC Commission on Inclusion.

Members of the Commission on Accessibility

DIGITAL PILLAR

Amy Hepler – Lead Accessibility Developer at the NC Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) with more than 25 years of experience in accessible and user-friendly web design; spearheads web accessibility compliance for North Carolina’s state government agencies.

Margaret Brunson, PhD – Organizational Health Special Advisor for the NC Office of State Human Resources (OSHR); guides individuals and organizations through meaningful change; facilitates strategic planning and leadership development.

Andrea DeSantis, PhD – Assistant Secretary for Workforce Solutions at the NC Commerce Department; previously served in roles in the Governor’s Office and at NC State University; has extensive experience in workforce development and higher education policy and research.

Aleshia Hunt – Student Government Affairs Assistant Director at East Carolina University with more than 20 years of leadership experience in higher education; previous recipient of the John R. Larkins Award for her commitment to justice and equality in the workplace; has served on the NC Commission on Inclusion.

John Samuel – Renowned IT consultant and co-founder of Ablr, an award-winning accessibility and disability inclusion company; serves as a nationally recognized leader on accessibility who advocates and works to remove barriers for those with disabilities.

Cyndy Yu Robinson – Executive Director of Kramden Institute, which works to advance digital equity in the Carolinas by providing reused computers, technical support, and technology education.

Sara Nichols – Energy and Economic Development Manager, Land of Sky Regional Council, which strives to improve economic, environment and social conditions in local governments and communities across Western North Carolina.

COMMUNICATIONS PILLAR

Jamie Ragan – Director of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service at the NC Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ); collaborates with a vast array of stakeholders, including government and nonprofit agencies and residents.

Donna-maria Harris – Director of Public Affairs at the NC Department of Revenue and Communications Community Co-Lead at the Federation of Tax Administrators; leverages strong partnerships to inform and engage diverse communities.

Julia Hegele – Communications Director at NC DOA; supports the agency’s business and advocacy operations to maximize inclusion for all North Carolinians; brings experience in multiple state agencies reaching diverse audiences across a variety of communication platforms.

Marcia Evans – Communications Director at the Office of State Budget and Management; uses innovative strategies to deliver complex messages that resonate with target audiences and inform the community at large.

Nancy Astrike – Deputy Director for Workforce Solutions at the NC OSHR; certified state mediator who leads statewide HR services focusing on employee relations, equal employment opportunity, and public policy.

Seneca Rogers – Member of the Alamance County School Board; tireless advocate for inclusive public education who facilitates community involvement to support teachers, challenge stigmas and stereotypes, and provide a sound education for all.

Teresa Rush-Edwards – Founder and President of ESG Foundation NC and a former director of global digital marketing and design for big tech; works to close the digital divide by empowering rural communities through digital inclusion and equity.

Deborah Bosley, PhD – Founder and Principal of the Plain Language Group; helps organizations and governments create written content that customers and clients can easily understand by training employees to communicate more effectively with their audiences.

LANGUAGE ACCESS PILLAR

Bethany Wagner – Manager of the Office of Language and Communication Access (OLCA) at the NC DHHS; nationally certified American Sign Language Interpreter who works to identify and address gaps in usability and accessibility.

Carolina Fonseca Jimenez – Director of the Office of Partnerships and Outreach at the NC Department of Adult Correction (NC DAC); develops and leads agencywide language access plans, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility across diverse communities.

Kristen Barber – Deputy Director for Communications & Digital Media at the NC Department of Public Safety (DPS); specializes in using digital outreach to advance connections across diverse communities.

Tamara Brothers, PhD – Director of Program Outreach and Engagement at the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR); founding member of the NC African American Heritage Commission; addresses access and inclusion across all populations.

Jordan Wright, PhD – Dean of Education for the NC School for the Deaf and Director of Communications at the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf Inc.; develops strategic plans and assessment tools to increase accessibility across organizations.

Cristina Espana – Senior Outreach Advisor to Governor Stein; former Guatemalan diplomat who developed a statewide Language Access Project to strengthen policy and accessibility across cabinet agencies.

Saira Estrada – Language Access & Community Integration Coordinator for the City of Charlotte; fosters a welcoming environment that celebrates diversity and upholds the Queen City’s dedication to immigrant inclusion.

Andrew Young – Founding member at Montagnard/Southeast Asian Community Disparities Research Network; helps communities and organizations find common ground on which to build and expand projects and programs.

PHYSICAL PILLAR

Michael Ali – Assistant Director for Construction Management/Facilities Condition Assessment Program at the NC DOA; ensures that state facilities are safe and accessible for people with disabilities.

Doug Taggart – U.S. Army veteran; Interagency Coordinator with the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; helps military service members and veterans transition through career challenges.

Lauren Howard – Director of the NC Office on Disability and Health in the NC DHHS; coordinates with organizations and providers to improve access and full participation in public health programs for North Carolinians with disabilities.

Tunya Smith – Program Director for the Office of Economic Opportunity and Compliance HBCU Outreach at the NC Department of Transportation; oversees programs to advance transportation equity, economic opportunity, and civil rights across North Carolina.

Kathryn Sorenson, PhD – Associate Professor and Academic Fieldwork Coordinator at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; specialist in ADA compliance and regulation law who helps individuals adapt to their environment to achieve their goals.

Lorie Boehm – West Regional Director for The Arc of North Carolina; promotes the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to have full inclusion and participation in their communities.

Laura Meyers – Deputy Director of Equality North Carolina; dedicated to securing rights and protections for the LGBTQ community, including individuals with disabilities and their allies.

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About NCDOA

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina’s state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department manages government assets and services and oversees multiple advocacy programs. The department’s advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state’s population that have been traditionally underserved. Several Boards and Commissions are housed within DOA; their mission is to advise the Governor, state legislators, and state leaders on issues impacting specific populations.