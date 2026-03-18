Apex Companies, LLC Acquires CWE

Complements service offerings with added strength in engineering capabilities in civil infrastructure, water resources & environmental services in California.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of CWE, an award-winning civil infrastructure, water resources, and environmental engineering services firm with multiple offices in California.CWE delivers planning, surveying, project & construction management, engineering and environmental services for civil infrastructure and water resources projects. With a portfolio covering multiple public works jurisdictions, utility companies, private businesses, and federal agencies, CWE provides end-to-end solutions, from initial planning and modeling through survey, design, construction management, regulatory compliance, and ongoing operations support.Established in 2006 under the leadership of co-founders Jason Pereira and Vik Bapna, CWE is known for technical excellence, strong client relationships, and a people first culture. Their approach is bult on personalized client connections to the communities where CWE staff live, work, and play, leaving them better for the next generation.“CWE’s growth trajectory these past 20 years has been centered around our commitment to our clients, staff, and most importantly our community. We have always focused on building a firm that prioritizes technical excellence, responsiveness, and long-term client partnerships, “said CWE Principal Jason Pereira. “Aligning with Apex provides our team with additional resources, broader expertise, and expanded geographic reach, while allowing us to continue serving our clients, staff, and community with the same commitment and accountability they have come to expect.”CWE will operate as CWE, an Apex Company.“We are grateful to Jason and Vik and their shareholders for seeing the potential of this partnership. In combination with Apex’s other recent additions like Storm Water Inspection & Maintenance Services (SWIMS), Forsgren, and Tully Consulting Group, we now have, without a doubt, the leading end-to-end stormwater infrastructure capability in California--the world’s fifth largest economy. The innovative work being done in Southern California, which has unique water resource management challenges, is incredible, and I look forward to seeing how we share that innovation across the larger Apex platform,” said Apex CEO Shawn Doherty.About ApexEstablished in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Rated #13 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #68 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists.About CWEEstablished in 2006, CWE delivers award-winning civil infrastructure, water resources, and environmental engineering services. With a portfolio spanning over 350 public municipalities, utility companies, private businesses, and federal agencies, we provide end-to-end solutions, from initial planning and modeling through survey, design, construction management, regulatory compliance, and ongoing operations. Under the leadership of co-founders Jason Pereira and Vik Bapna, CWE is actively dedicated to cultivating the engineering protégés and environmental stewards of tomorrow. We work tirelessly to bring the mastery, creativity, and commitment necessary to deliver forward-thinking results to enhance the communities we live, work, and play in, leaving them better for the next generation.

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