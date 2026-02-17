Apex Companies Acquires Tully, Inc.

Adds to Core Stormwater Strength and Enhances Ability to Deliver the Full Stormwater Lifecycle in Northern California

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of Tully, Inc., (Tully Consulting Group), a Northern California-based firm specializing in stormwater management and civil engineering.Tully Consulting Group is a leader in stormwater quality and protection from planning through to construction and operation, bolstering Apex’s ability to provide full stormwater lifecycle services in support of transportation and large civil infrastructure projects across California.Founded in 2005 by Robin Tully, PE, Tully Consulting Group provides stormwater compliance and environmental engineering services including Construction, Industrial and Municipal Stormwater Permit Compliance, 401/404 Permit Compliance, SWPPP/WPCP Compliance, SWPPP/WPCP Compliance Oversight, QSP and QSD Services, NPDES Permit Compliance, Temporary Creek Diversion and Dewatering Plans, Water Quality Monitoring, and Stormwater Civil Engineering across Northern California.“We are excited to be a part of the Apex team of like-minded, caring and dedicated professionals,” said Robin Tully, PE, QSD, President of Tully Consulting Group. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that we know will benefit our employees and clients with a partnership grounded in shared values, technical excellence, and a commitment to client-focused service. Together we are excited to expand our stormwater and environmental compliance capabilities within California and across the nation. By combining Apex’s depth of resources and engineering expertise with our 20+ years of hands-on experience in water quality protection and stormwater inspections for municipal, environmental, commercial, construction and industrial sites, we can continue to provide cost-effective solutions with broader range of services and support. This will also offer greater opportunities for our employees for career development.”Tully will operate as Tully Consulting Group, an Apex Company.“It has been a pleasure to get to know Robin and Rick Tully as part of this process. They have built an amazingly focused business with great staff, great clients, and great delivery year after year. We are fortunate to have them join the Apex team,” said Apex CEO Shawn Doherty.About ApexEstablished in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Rated #13 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #68 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists.About Tully Consulting GroupFounded in 2005 by Robin Tully, PE, Tully Consulting Group provides stormwater compliance and environmental engineering services including Construction, Industrial and Municipal Stormwater Permit Compliance, 401/404 Permit Compliance, SWPPP/WPCP Compliance, SWPPP/WPCP Compliance Oversight, QSP and QSD Services, NPDES Permit Compliance, Temporary Creek Diversion and Dewatering Plans, Water Quality Monitoring, and Stormwater Civil Engineering across Northern California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.