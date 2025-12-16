Apex Companies Acquires AquaWorks DBO, Inc.

Enhances Apex’s End to End Capabilities in Smaller Scale Water Infrastructure - from Funding to Operations

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of AquaWorks DBO , Inc., an award winning civil and environmental engineering firm dedicated to creating top-quality small-scale water and wastewater treatment systems.AquaWorks DBO is the most recent team to join Apex, a national leader in water, environmental, compliance & assurance, health & safety, and transportation and civil engineering services. In alignment with Apex’s commitment to providing their clients with quality solutions and best value, this collaboration enhances the firm’s ability to provide innovative and efficient products and engineering excellence.Founded in 2004, AquaWorks DBO, Inc. specializes in decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions for small-volume producers. For more than 20 years, AquaWorks DBO has delivered cost-effective, regulatory-compliant systems for municipalities, water and wastewater districts, land developers, and facilities needing expansion or upgrades. AquaWorks DBO has built a strong track record in modular wastewater systems and can now expand its proven approach nationwide, helping clients secure financing and implement efficient, modular solutions that meet today’s regulatory and operational challenges.“Joining Apex marks an exciting new chapter for AquaWorks DBO,” said Adam Sommers, AquaWorks DBO President. “With Apex’s national reach and expertise in wastewater collection, treatment design, construction, and operations we can now bring our innovative modular wastewater solutions to communities outside Colorado. For over 20 years, AquaWorks DBO has worked to perfect our products and services and partnering with Apex allows us to broaden our impact, delivering a wider range of solutions to rural and remote communities across the Apex footprint.”AquaWorks DBO, Inc. will operate as AquaWorks, an Apex Company.“Adding AquaWorks DBO to the Apex platform is a unique step in the growth of our wastewater infrastructure practice,” said Apex CEO Shawn Doherty. “Their strong funding, permitting, and engineering expertise in modular wastewater treatment adds a solution set for smaller towns, utility districts, and remote sites for commercial clients. Adam Sommers and his team are incredibly innovative in the way they provide cost-effective engineering solutions to rural settings. They share our mission of making a difference in communities where we live and work.”About ApexEstablished in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Rated #13 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #68 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists.About AquaWorks DBOFounded in 2004, AquaWorks DBO is a multi-award-winning civil and environmental engineering firm specializing in decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions for small-volume producers treating less than 500,000 gallons per day. For more than 20 years, AquaWorks DBO has delivered cost-effective, regulatory-compliant systems for municipalities, water and wastewater districts, land developers, and facilities needing expansion or upgrades. From conceptual planning through construction oversight, the firm offers comprehensive support ranging from turnkey solutions to targeted services such as funding acquisition, permitting, engineering, and owner representation.By combining engineering expertise with a commitment to sustainability, AquaWorks DBO helps clients secure financing and implement efficient, modular solutions that meet today’s regulatory and operational challenges. The company has emerged as a leader in modular wastewater treatment, delivering shorter build cycles, reduced costs, and reliable solutions for small-scale treatment needs.

