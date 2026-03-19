Sivu Mzamo, CFA

Liberty Partners announces Operator-in-Residence partnership with Sivu Mzamo, CFA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Partners (“Liberty”) is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on operator-first/led partnerships to acquire and grow existing profitable businesses. Leveraging the search fund model, Liberty partners with talented entrepreneurs to execute an industry thesis by supporting them in identifying, acquiring, and operating category-leading businesses.In partnership with Sivu Mzamo , the firm intends to leverage its experience as entrepreneurs, operators, and investors to identify and execute on growth opportunities in community association management, homeowners association management, and related services.“Sivu brings a strong background across private equity, consulting, and investment banking, along with a thoughtful approach to identifying attractive businesses and partnering with management teams. That experience will serve him well as he pursues opportunities in property management, a large and resilient market with meaningful potential for operational improvement and long-term value creation. We’re excited to partner with Sivu on this journey,” said Alon Amar , Co-Founder of Liberty Partners.“I am looking forward to working with and learning from the Liberty Partners team as an Operator-in-Residence [OIR]. I believe we are strongly aligned on executing a thesis-driven search centered on partnership and shared value creation,” said Sivu Mzamo.About Liberty PartnersLiberty Partners (“Liberty”) is an NYC-based institutional investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial executives and operators to invest in leading small and mid-sized businesses. With committed capital from limited partners, Liberty provides patient, flexible capital for liquidity and growth, with a long-term approach to building and growing businesses in partnership with founders and management teams. Liberty invests primarily through direct partnerships with entrepreneurs via its Operator-in-Residence program.About Sivu MzamoSivu Mzamo is an investor and operator with a well-rounded background spanning private equity, value creation consulting, and cross-border investment banking. He started his career as an Investment Banker at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he worked on a range of transactions across South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria. After moving to the United States, Sivu worked at Accordion, an international consulting firm focused on identifying and executing value creation initiatives in private equity-backed companies, where he gained experience working with management teams across companies of varying sizes and industries. After graduating with an MBA from Columbia Business School (Class of 2020), Sivu spent five years working on middle-market and upper-middle-market private equity buyouts in financial services, business services, and tech-enabled business services, primarily with Stone Point Capital. Sivu earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Cape Town and is a CFA Charterholder.

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