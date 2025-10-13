Alec Atlas

Liberty Partners announces Operator-in-Residence partnership with Alec Atlas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Partners (“Liberty”) is a lower middle market private equity firm that focuses on operator-first/led partnerships to acquire and grow existing profitable businesses. Leveraging the search fund model, Liberty partners with talented entrepreneurs to execute an industry thesis by supporting and assisting them in identifying, acquiring, and operating category-leading businesses.In partnership with Alec Atlas , the firm intends to leverage its experience as entrepreneurs, operators, and investors to identify and execute growth opportunities in food facility services, equipment maintenance, and compliance testing.“With his background leading growth and transformation in food distribution and logistics, Alec brings a unique perspective to building scalable service platforms. His experience integrating strategy, operations, and M&A execution will be invaluable as he identifies and develops new opportunities. We look forward to partnering with Alec on this journey,” said Alon Amar , Co-Founder of Liberty Partners.“I am excited to join Liberty Partners as an Operator-in-Residence [OIR]. The firm’s success in building professional service platforms, including a recent acquisition led by its previous OIR, underscores the strength of the program and its model. I look forward to applying my experience in food distribution, manufacturing, and logistics to grow service-oriented businesses and to build enduring companies alongside the Liberty team,” said Alec Atlas.About Liberty PartnersLiberty Partners (“Liberty”) is an NYC-based institutional investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial executives and operators to invest in leading small- and mid-sized businesses. With committed capital from limited partners, Liberty provides patient and flexible capital for liquidity or growth with a long-term approach to building and growing businesses in partnership with founders and management. Liberty invests primarily through the traditional search fund model via its Liberty Search Ventures platform as well as direct partnerships with entrepreneurs via its Operator-in-Residence program.About Alec AtlasAlec Atlas is an entrepreneurial leader with deep experience in corporate development, M&A execution, operations, strategy, and innovation across food distribution, food manufacturing, and logistics. He began his career building accounting and finance expertise through roles in audit, M&A advisory, and FP&A, before discovering his passion for entrepreneurship while earning his MBA at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. At Kellogg, Alec launched multiple ventures, then joined Whetstone Distribution, a Shore Capital Partners platform, shortly after the firm’s initial investment. At Whetstone, he led value creation and corporate development initiatives and also served as Interim General Manager of its Kansas City facility, Queen Foods. Alec holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a master’s degree in accountancy, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and is a licensed CPA.

