Liberty Partners Launches Bridgepoint Alliance in Partnership with CRR, LLP to Support Growth of Lower-to-Middle Market CPA Firms

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Partners today announced the launch of Bridgepoint Alliance, a new platform spearheaded by incoming CEO Daniel Astrachan to help lower-to-middle market accounting firms achieve transformational growth while reducing the complexity and administrative burdens often faced by firm owners. The platform is formed in collaboration with CRR, LLP , a prominent middle market accounting firm headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, with a deeply experienced leadership team and a trusted reputation built over three decades.CRR has long been recognized for providing exceptional tax, accounting, and advisory services to both privately and publicly held businesses. The launch of Bridgepoint Alliance aligns seamlessly with CRR's entrepreneurial vision and longstanding commitment to supporting these businesses and their stakeholders.“Initially, partnering with a strategic investor wasn’t on our radar at all,” said David Richards, Managing Partner of CRR. “However, through ongoing conversations with Daniel Astrachan and Liberty Partners, we recognized a unique alignment in vision and values. We saw the rare combination of investment and operational support tailored to firms like ours—something that’s exceptionally hard to find. Daniel’s hands-on approach and genuine, relationship-first commitment to growth convinced us that this partnership would enable us—and other firms like ours—to thrive and focus on strategic opportunities without the operational disruptions too often seen in mergers. We can now offer future partner firms the same comfort of knowing their clients will be taken care of and the owners and employees can continue to do what they do best, with the support to grow at the right pace, not at the expense of what makes them special. It’s truly a place that I don’t feel exists, at least not widely, in the market today.”Bridgepoint Alliance differentiates itself through several key strategies:• A flexible integration model that supports firm evolution while preserving unique cultures.• Expanded career paths rarely seen in the lower-to-middle market, empowering professionals to grow by leveraging their strengths and creativity.• Centralized capabilities and resources that allow partner firms to focus on what they do best.• A dedicated pool of capital to fund acquisitions and provide hands-on operational support for boutique accounting firms.“We’re incredibly excited to launch Bridgepoint Alliance with CRR,” said Daniel Astrachan, CEO of Bridgepoint Alliance. “From my first conversation with David, it was clear the firm he built alongside John Rizzo had the unique positioning and high-caliber culture required to execute our shared strategy. Together, we’re creating a powerful solution for tax, accounting, and advisory firms seeking both strategic vision and practical operational support, freeing firm owners to pursue ambitious goals and achieve long-term success.”Bridgepoint Alliance is actively seeking additional partner firms who share its commitment to culture, innovation, and long-term growth. If you're an accounting firm interested in exploring a partnership, please reach out to Daniel Astrachan at dan@bridgepoint-alliance.com.Lippes Mathias LLP was lead M&A counsel to Liberty Partners on the transaction and Holland & Knight LLP was lead counsel to Liberty Partners on equity and fund related matters. The Lippes deal team was led by John Koeppel (Partner and Private Equity / Independent Sponsor Leader), and included Tyler Finn (M&A / PE Senior Associate), CJ Kolber (M&A / PE Associate), Tom Mitchell (Tax Counsel) and CPA Devon McDonald (Director of Tax). The Holland & Knight deal team was lead by Kevin Christmas and included Ethan Seery, Brandon Bloom and Emily Nguyen.McLane Middleton, lead counsel to CRR, LLP, is one of New England’s premier full-service law firms with offices in Manchester, Concord and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Woburn and Boston, Massachusetts. Within the firm’s Corporate Department are comprehensive M&A services tailored to the middle market sector, guiding clients through every stage of the transaction with strategic and legal expertise.

