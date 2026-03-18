TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support Now Available for Grafana

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for OSS now supports Grafana, extending security coverage for critical monitoring and operational dashboards long past their end of life.Grafana, the open-source observability and analytics platform, is widely used to monitor complex IT environments and visualize data from multiple sources through a single interface. It powers dashboards and alerts for mission-critical production systems, supporting DevOps, SRE, platform engineering, and IT operations teams while providing operational visibility across infrastructure and applications.Upgrades can present challenges in large or highly customized environments, especially when Grafana is deeply integrated into production workflows. Challenges often come from custom configurations, third-party or legacy plugins, alerting dependencies, and API changes. Even when deployed internally, Grafana may still need to meet compliance requirements if it supports regulated systems, exposes sensitive operational data, or is subject to internal policies requiring supported and security-maintained software.“Grafana is critical for operational visibility, but upgrades can introduce risk and disruption,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re pleased to offer this ELS support to preserve compatibility with existing configurations and integrations, avoid unnecessary downtime or emergency upgrades, and reduce compliance risk exposure.”With ELS support for Grafana, organizations gain valuable time to plan and validate upgrades on their own schedule. For more information on TuxCare’s ELS for Grafana, visit https://tuxcare.com/endless-lifecycle-support/grafana-eol-support About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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