Ford Performance Racing School Accelerates into 2026 as Wheelhouse Racing School

After two decades as being exclusively Ford-focused, Ford Performance Racing School is transitioning to Wheelhouse Racing School starting with the 2026 season.

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 20 years of delivering adrenaline-fueled instruction and once-in-a-lifetime owner experiences, Ford Performance Racing School today announced it is changing its name to Wheelhouse Racing School effective with the 2026 season.Founded in 2006, the school has been Ford-exclusive throughout its history, purchasing and prepping Mustang GTs to serve as its initial fleet of school vehicles.School milestones over the years include:• 2006 -- Larry H. Miller launches the Ford Racing High-Performance Driving School at Miller Motorsports Park• 2010 -- The school’s name is shortened to the Ford Racing School• 2015 – Ford Racing School introduces its new fleet of 2015 Ford Mustang GTs and the BOSS 302FRS race car• 2015 – The Miller family ends its ownership of Miller Motorsports Park, and the school is acquired by The McKeever Group• 2015 – Now an independent entity and following Ford's lead, the school changes its identity to the Ford Performance Racing School• 2019 – The school relocates its pavement-based driving operation from Utah to its new regional headquarters at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and moves its off-road programs to a dedicated off-road performance center in Tooele, Utah• 2023 – Ford Performance Racing School upgrades its school fleet, replacing its Mustang GTs with Mustang Dark Horse school carsIn addition to the high-performance driving programs it conducted, Ford Performance Racing School pioneered immersive high-performance driving instruction and curated owner experiences for drivers of Ford performance vehicles. These vehicles ranged from sport compacts to trucks, with venues tailored to the vehicles themselves - whether road course, public roads, drag strips, mountains, or desert. From track-focused driver training to dynamic lifestyle events, these industry-leading owner programs have created lasting memories for more than 60,000 extremely satisfied owners and guests.“Since day one, our relationship with Ford has been the cornerstone of our success,” said Dan McKeever, president of the school. “We are incredibly proud of the trust Ford placed in us to represent the Ford brand and its performance vehicles to its passionate owners. As industry interest in partnering with our school has grown, it became clear that evolving our brand would allow us to build on that foundation while continuing to honor our Ford heritage.”Under the Wheelhouse name, the organization will continue delivering owner programs for Ford Mustang customers, maintaining the same high standards of instruction, safety, and hospitality that have defined the school for two decades. At the same time, its high-performance racing school will continue to attract both track and off-road driving enthusiasts, further strengthening its position as a leader in brand immersion and high-performance driver education.All Mustang programs will continue to be based at the school’s dedicated facility at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC, ensuring continuity for customers and partners alike. New off-road programs will be announced soon and will be based at the school’s dedicated facility in Tooele, UT. Bespoke B2B and customer-facing corporate programs, tailored to meet specific business goals and objectives, will remain available at both regional locations.As Wheelhouse Racing School begins this next chapter, its mission remains unchanged: create unforgettable moments behind the wheel by enhancing driver skills and confidence through world-class instruction delivered in a safe, controlled environment.About WheelhouseSince its opening in 2006 as Miller Motorsports Driving School, Wheelhouse has offered high-performance driving instruction and immersive vehicle experiences for drivers of all skill levels. In addition to offering traditional driving instruction at retail, Wheelhouse is home to business and product training programs conducted for BFGoodrich, Castrol, and Michelin, along with the experiential owner programs it pioneered for qualifying new Ford vehicles. Starting with the Boss Track Attack program in 2012, over time these programs grew to include the ST Octane Academy (Fiesta ST and Focus ST), GT350 Track Attack, RS Adrenaline Academy (Focus RS), Raptor Assault (F-150 Raptor, F-150 Raptor R, and Ranger Raptor), ST SUV Experience (Edge ST, Explorer ST and Explorer ST-Line), GT500 Track Attack, Mach 1 Track Attack, Dark Horse Track Attack, and Mustang Unleashed (Mustang GT and EcoBoost).

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