Wheelhouse Motorsports and Robert Noaker Racing Announce Strategic Partnership for 2026 Mustang Challenge

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wheelhouse Motorsports today announced a new strategic partnership with Robert Noaker Racing (RNR), uniting two leading organizations known for their development of competitive Mustang racing programs. The collaboration brings together RNR’s championship-winning expertise with Wheelhouse’s operational strength, deep technical resources, and nationally recognized driver development capabilities.Robert Noaker Racing enters the partnership following back-to-back Team and Driver Championships in 2024 and 2025, including a flawless 2025 Mustang Challenge season in which the Noaker-prepared car led every lap of every race. Wheelhouse Motorsports will integrate this proven technical knowledge with its own established infrastructure, including its GT4 Mustang program competing in the World Racing League (WRL).Operations will be based at the Wheelhouse Motorsports facility located on the campus of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Wheelhouse team, including the manager, engineering staff, and technical crew, brings over 100 years of combined motorsports experience to the program. At the track, competitors will also recognize familiar faces, as the RNR crew, led by Bob Noaker, will collaborate with Wheelhouse personnel to support all Mustang Challenge efforts.“As we continue to expand Wheelhouse Motorsports, this partnership represents a significant step forward,” said Dan McKeever, owner of Wheelhouse Motorsports. “Robert Noaker Racing has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in the Mustang Dark Horse R platform, and by combining that expertise with our operational systems and our long-standing commitment to driver development, we are well-positioned to deliver a next-level experience for our customers and competitors.”The alliance leverages Wheelhouse’s roots in operating the Ford Performance Racing School, the nation’s premier performance driving school since 2006. The organization operates owner-experience programs for Ford and offers 1-day, 2-day, and Advanced high-performance driving courses, giving clients access to top-tier coaching and continuous development. Integrating this expertise with RNR’s race-winning preparation provides a comprehensive solution for drivers seeking a pathway into professional competition.“This partnership allows both of our organizations to do what we do best,” said Robert Noaker, owner of Robert Noaker Racing. “Wheelhouse brings unmatched operational depth, driver training, and a world-class facility. When we combine that with the experience our team has developed running and winning with the Dark Horse R, we create a program built to elevate any driver who wants to compete at a higher level.”Through this partnership, drivers have the following opportunities:- Lease a Mustang Dark Horse R for the entire 2026 Mustang Challenge season.- Contract Wheelhouse/RNR to maintain and operate their own cars.- Compete with Wheelhouse Motorsports in the WRL series, piloting a GTO-class Mustang GT4.Wheelhouse Motorsports and Robert Noaker Racing look forward to delivering a comprehensive, competitive, and professionally supported environment for drivers seeking championship-caliber performance in 2026 and beyond.

