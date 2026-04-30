Wheelhouse Racing School Expands Retail Offerings with New Off-Road Experiences

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on its 20-year legacy of delivering immersive, high-performance driver education, Wheelhouse Racing School today announced the launch of three new retail off-road programs at its dedicated facilities in Tooele, Utah. The new offerings - Intro to Off-Road, Off-Road Experience, and Sahara Experience - represent a significant expansion of the school’s consumer-focused portfolio. These programs aim to bring professionally guided off-road instruction to a wider audience of enthusiasts and adventure seekers.Off-Road Instruction in a Purpose-Built Desert Environment -Located just outside Salt Lake City, the 200-acre Wheelhouse Off-Road Facility serves as an ideal natural proving ground for off-road education. With a diverse mix of terrain - including sand, rock, elevation changes, and technical obstacles - the site allows participants to develop real-world driving skills in a controlled, professionally managed environment.“Tooele has always been central to our off-road DNA,” said Dan McKeever, president of Wheelhouse Racing School. “With these new retail programs, we’re making this experience accessible to anyone who wants to build confidence behind the wheel while exploring the full capabilities of modern off-road vehicles.”Off-Road Programs for Every Skill Level -The new program lineup is designed to provide a progressive pathway, enabling participants to select the experience that best aligns with their comfort level and goals. Programs are delivered behind the wheel of purpose-built off-road vehicles, including the Ranger Raptor and F-150 Raptor, reinforcing the experience's capability and authenticity.In addition to individual retail bookings, each program is structured to accommodate group events and corporate experiences—offering a unique platform for team building, client entertainment, and experiential brand engagement in a dynamic off-road setting.• Intro to Off-Road: This foundational course focuses on essential techniques, including vehicle control, terrain reading, and obstacle negotiation. It is ideal for first-time off-road drivers or those looking to rekindle past off-road experiences.• Off-Road Experience: This more immersive program builds on core skills and introduces participants to increasingly technical terrain, advanced driving strategies, and real-time coaching from professional instructors.• Sahara Experience: The school’s most advanced offering, inspired by global desert expeditions, emphasizes high-level vehicle capability and navigation of complex terrain, providing a truly adventure-driven learning experience in an off-road sand environment.Each program combines classroom-style briefings with extensive seat time, ensuring participants not only understand the theory behind off-road driving but can also confidently apply it in practice.Expanding the Wheelhouse Brand Experience -The launch of retail off-road programs marks a new chapter for Wheelhouse Racing School, building on its extensive expertise in off-road driver training through partnerships with manufacturers, fleets, and specialized programs. While the school continues to offer its renowned Mustang-based performance driving programs at its flagship facility in Concord, North Carolina, the expansion in Tooele brings Wheelhouse’s established off-road capabilities, which have remained mainly private for the last 15 years, into a fully accessible retail format. This evolution positions Wheelhouse as a leader in both on-road and off-road experiential training.“These programs represent the next phase of our growth,” McKeever stated. “Off-road training has been a core part of our business for more than a decade. We take the same principles that defined our track experiences - professional instruction, safety, and unforgettable moments - and apply them to the off-road space in a way that is accessible, authentic, and scalable.”Availability -All off-road programs are now available for individual bookings, group events, and corporate experiences. The Tooele facility will also continue to support customized B2B programs tailored to partner objectives, alongside its expanding retail offerings.As Wheelhouse Racing School evolves, its mission remains the same: to provide world-class driver education that builds skills, confidence, and lasting memories—on any terrain.About Wheelhouse -Since its opening in 2006 as Miller Motorsports Driving School, Wheelhouse has offered high-performance driving instruction and immersive vehicle experiences for drivers of all skill levels. In addition to offering traditional driving instruction at retail, Wheelhouse is home to business and product training programs conducted for BFGoodrich, BMW, Castrol, and Michelin, along with the experiential owner programs it pioneered for qualifying new Ford vehicles. Starting with the Boss Track Attack program in 2012, over time these programs grew to include the ST Octane Academy (Fiesta ST and Focus ST), GT350 Track Attack, RS Adrenaline Academy (Focus RS), Raptor Assault (F-150 Raptor, F-150 Raptor R, and Ranger Raptor), ST SUV Experience (Edge ST, Explorer ST and Explorer ST-Line), GT500 Track Attack, Mach 1 Track Attack, Dark Horse Track Attack, and Mustang Unleashed (Mustang GT and EcoBoost).

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