Red Piranha Introduces Crystal Eye 6.0 with Enhanced Performance and Security Capabilities

Red Piranha Introduces Crystal Eye 6.0 Red Piranha unveils New AI Server Products Red Piranha’s tailor made 5G Solutions

Latest release delivers deployment automation, enhanced security controls, and up to 30% performance gains, alongside new AI, edge, Wi-Fi 7, and 5G solutions.

Crystal Eye 6.0 simplifies and scales cybersecurity for modern organisations, delivering visibility, control, and performance across increasingly complex, distributed environments.” — Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha today unveiled Crystal Eye 6.0, the latest version of its unified cybersecurity platform, alongside an expanded security and networking ecosystem, with the launch being showcased at its Melbourne Partner Event.The launch is being showcased through a series of partner events across Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth, providing customers and partners with early insight into new platform capabilities, hardware advancements, and upcoming product innovations.Crystal Eye 6.0 introduces significant advancements in performance, deployment flexibility, and security visibility, designed to support organisations operating across distributed and high-demand environments. The platform includes enhancements across Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR), Secure Web Gateway and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) controls, along with expanded asset visibility through updates to the Orchestrate dashboard, including enhanced IT Asset Management (ITAM) and Configuration Management Database (CMDB) capabilities for improved asset tracking and context.As part of the release, Red Piranha has also introduced a new generation of hardware delivering up to 30% improved processing performance, enabling more efficient scaling of security operations. Tactical Edge Networking Appliance (TENA) is a rugged, rapidly deployable networking platform with 5G connectivity and planned satellite and mesh backhaul expansion. Available in personal portable, vehicle-mounted, and emergency responder configurations for defence, mining, first responders, disaster relief, and remote operations, including field telemedicine.The update further strengthens the Crystal Eye platform with the introduction of quantum-resistant SD-WAN capabilities , aimed at securing data in transit against emerging post-quantum risks while supporting multi-site connectivity.In parallel, Red Piranha continues to expand its broader ecosystem with innovations across artificial intelligence, networking, and edge security. These include AI server infrastructure for advanced analytics, next-generation Wi-Fi and 5G solutions , and defence-focused tactical edge capabilities designed for mission-critical environments.The partner events will also highlight updates to Red Piranha’s channel program, including expanded incentives and operational enhancements designed to support partner growth and service delivery.Crystal Eye 6.0 forms part of Red Piranha’s continued investment in delivering an integrated cybersecurity architecture, combining network security, threat intelligence, and orchestration within a single platform.About Red Piranha:Red Piranha is an Australian-headquartered cybersecurity technology company delivering advanced, integrated security platforms and services to enterprise, government, and defence organisations worldwide. A multi-award-winning organisation, Red Piranha is certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015, underscoring its commitment to security, quality, and operational excellence.At the core of its portfolio is the Crystal Eye platform, a proprietary, Australian-developed cybersecurity solution that unifies threat detection, investigation, and response across network, cloud, endpoint, and identity environments.Designed for modern, distributed infrastructures, the platform emphasises performance, scalability, and operational efficiency, enabling organisations to reduce complexity while strengthening their security posture. Its vertically integrated architecture and sovereign development model provide customers with enhanced control, assurance, and resilience in an increasingly complex global threat landscape.

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