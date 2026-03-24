Red Piranha Wins the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2026

Red Piranha wins at RSA Conference 2026

Red Piranha wins Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2026, recognising its innovation in APT Detection and Response, SOC-as-a-Service, and XDR.

Winning across three categories underscores what we've built: a platform that leads in detection, scales as a managed service, and redefines how detection and response are delivered.” — Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha wins big at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco, receiving three awards at the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards.This coveted award is presented by the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine and recognises organisations demonstrating innovation and leadership in cybersecurity.Red Piranha was honoured in the following categories:1. Cutting Edge: Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response2. Transformational: SOC-as-a-Service3. Market Disruptor: Extended Detection and Response (XDR)The recognition comes as we prepare for the launch of Crystal Eye 6.0 , the latest evolution of its flagship cybersecurity platform.Crystal Eye 6.0 - Enhancing Security, Building TrustCrystal Eye 6.0 marks a significant evolution of Red Piranha’s platform, introducing quantum-resistant SD-WAN, next-generation hardware with up to 30% improved performance, and enhanced platform intelligence for distributed environments. The release strengthens Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) through advanced behavioural analytics and improved correlation, while adding unified asset visibility via an upgraded Orchestrate dashboard with integrated ITAM and CMDB capabilities. With expanded capabilities across Secure Web Gateway, CASB, and AI-driven analytics, Crystal Eye 6.0 delivers a fully integrated cybersecurity and networking ecosystem built for scale and resilience.Continued Industry RecognitionRed Piranha’s Crystal Eye platform has received consistent industry recognition for its unified security approach. This marks the sixth consecutive year the platform has been recognised in the ‘XDR’ category and the fourth consecutive win for ‘Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response’.Red Piranha is a member of Team Defence Australia and is the first Oceanic member and the top contributor to the Cyber Threat Alliance , delivering world-leading threat intelligence which is fully integrated and operationalised. We take immense pride in representing cutting-edge cybersecurity technology that is Australian-made, defence-ready, and promotes true sovereign capability on a global platform."Red Piranha embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," shares Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.We are thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners. Congratulations to them all.About Red Piranha:Red Piranha is an Australian-headquartered cybersecurity technology company delivering advanced, integrated security platforms and services to enterprise, government, and defence organisations worldwide. A multi-award-winning organisation, Red Piranha is certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015, underscoring its commitment to security, quality, and operational excellence.At the core of its portfolio is the Crystal Eye platform, a proprietary, Australian-developed cybersecurity solution that unifies threat detection, investigation, and response across network, cloud, endpoint, and identity environments.Designed for modern, distributed infrastructures, the platform emphasises performance, scalability, and operational efficiency, enabling organisations to reduce complexity while strengthening their security posture. Its vertically integrated architecture and sovereign development model provide customers with enhanced control, assurance, and resilience in an increasingly complex global threat landscape.

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