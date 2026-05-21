Red Piranha Appoints Palantir Technology Counsel, Reuben Hernandez, to the Board

Palantir Technology Counsel, Reuben Hernandez, Joins Red Piranha's Board

Red Piranha appoints Reuben Hernandez to its Board as the company expands global AI-driven cybersecurity, SASE and MDR capabilities.

It’s a privilege to return to Red Piranha. What the team has built is impressive: a sovereign, Australian-engineered cybersecurity platform for a rapidly evolving AI threat landscape.” — Reuben Hernandez

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha Limited, the Australian-headquartered cybersecurity company behind the Crystal Eye platform, announces the appointment of Reuben Hernandez as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Board, effective 28 April 2026.Reuben joins the Board from Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), where he is currently Senior Legal Counsel for the Asia-Pacific region. He previously spent four years in Palantir's London office, supporting the EMEA and global business through a period of significant international growth and commercial expansion at the company.The appointment also marks a return to Red Piranha for Reuben, who first worked with the company in 2019 as Legal Counsel on secondment during its early growth phase, advising on acquisitions, commercial agreements, intellectual property and internal compliance.His appointment to the Board comes at a strategic moment for Red Piranha as the company expands its Crystal Eye, Single Vendor SASE and Managed Detection and Response offerings, and continues to invest in AI-driven threat detection, response and integrated risk management capabilities for defence, government and enterprise customers."Reuben joins us with first-hand experience of what it takes to scale a global technology business through hyper-growth, and to do so with the legal, regulatory and compliance discipline that our customers, particularly in defence and government, rightly expect. His expertise across Big Tech, AI governance and complex multi-jurisdictional regulation will be invaluable to the Board as we accelerate into the next phase of our growth," shares Rosemary Milkins, Chairperson of Red Piranha."I've known Reuben since he supported us as Legal Counsel on secondment in 2019, so he already understands this company, our people and our mission. Cybersecurity and AI are converging at extraordinary speed, and the legal, ethical and compliance terrain is evolving just as quickly. Reuben's perspective will inform how we govern AI-enabled capabilities in Crystal Eye, how we serve customers in regulated industries, and how we mature our commercial, governance and compliance frameworks as we scale from high-growth challenger to enduring global SaaS business," shares Adam Bennett, CEO, Red Piranha.​​​​Reuben's appointment strengthens the Board's expertise in international commercial law, AI and data governance, and the legal and compliance frameworks required to scale a SaaS business from high-growth start-up through to mature enterprise. His legal, regulatory and commercial perspective complements the Board's deep technical and operational cybersecurity expertise. Reuben will work closely with the Board and executive team on governance, AI and regulatory strategy, and the company's continued international expansion.

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