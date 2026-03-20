Kuvings Netherlands Kicks Off Easter Promotion with 25% Off Storewide

Kuvings Netherlands Kicks Off Easter Promotion, Photo by @veganwings_ Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S

NETHERLANDS, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings announces its largest promotion of the first half of the year in the Netherlands, celebrating the spirit of Easter with a limited-time 25% discount on all products.Easter, a season symbolizing renewal, fresh beginnings, and togetherness, is widely celebrated across Europe with family gatherings, festive meals, and a focus on wholesome, nourishing food. Embracing this seasonal spirit, Kuvings aims to inspire healthier lifestyles by making fresh, homemade juice more accessible during this meaningful time of year.From March 20 to April 7, customers in the Netherlands can enjoy 25% off the entire Kuvings product lineup, including its flagship Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S . Designed for maximum convenience, the AUTO10S features a large-capacity auto hopper that allows users to add ingredients all at once and enjoy effortless, hands-free juicing.As the highlight of this promotion, the AUTO10S offers an innovative solution for busy households seeking both efficiency and nutrition. With its advanced slow juicing technology, it preserves the natural taste and nutrients of fruits and vegetables, making it an ideal companion for creating fresh juices, smoothies, and even plant-based desserts at home.This Easter campaign marks Kuvings Netherlands’ most significant promotional event in the first half of 2026, offering customers a unique opportunity to experience premium juicing technology at an exceptional value.“We wanted to align this special promotion with Easter, a time when people focus on wellness, family, and fresh starts,” said a Kuvings representative. “Through this campaign, we hope more people can discover the benefits of hands-free juicing and enjoy healthier habits every day.”The promotion is available exclusively through Kuvings Netherlands’ official channels for a limited time.✅Kuvings Europe

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