SGS launches SGS Nexus - a new global food intelligence platform

SGS Nexus is a new global food intelligence platform designed to help food businesses move towards a more predictive, data-driven approach to safety and risk management

New digital platform combines regulatory intelligence, food safety analytics and AI-driven risk detection

With SGS Nexus, we're not just merging technologies – we're establishing a new global standard for food intelligence.” — Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the food industry’s most advanced intelligence platforms are joining forces. SGS has announced the combination of its regulatory intelligence platform SGS Digicomply with Agroknow, a leader in food safety analytics and AI-driven risk intelligence, creating SGS Nexus – a unified platform designed to help food companies anticipate regulatory change and manage safety risks across global supply chains.The move reflects growing demand for integrated, real-time intelligence as food businesses navigate rapidly evolving regulations, increasingly complex supplier networks and expanding volumes of safety data. By bringing regulatory, risk and compliance intelligence together in one environment, SGS Nexus aims to help companies move from reactive compliance to predictive risk management.The platform will bring together three complementary capabilities: SGS’s global quality and inspection expertise, Agroknow’s food risk analytics, and SGS Digicomply’s real-time regulatory intelligence.The combined platform will enable food companies to monitor regulatory changes, identify emerging safety risks and generate audit-ready evidence across their supplier networks.Complementary capabilities, immediate benefitsUnlike many technology integrations, this merger brings together complementary client bases and capabilities. Existing SGS Digicomply and Agroknow clients will continue using their current solutions while gaining access to expanded intelligence and analytics as the platform evolves.“With SGS Nexus, we're not just merging technologies – we're establishing a new global standard for food intelligence,” said Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS. “This platform reflects our Strategy 27 ambition to build trust through digital ecosystems and reinforces our role as an independent partner helping clients navigate growing regulatory and safety complexity.”“Our goal is to become the go-to intelligence layer for food companies worldwide,” said Nikos Manouselis, CEO of Agroknow. “By combining regulatory data, food safety incidents and machine learning in a single environment, we’re transforming how risk is assessed, managed and prevented.”A unified platform for food safety and complianceOver the next 12 months, SGS Nexus will roll out a unified platform combining the capabilities of SGS Digicomply and Agroknow while introducing powerful new tools to help food companies manage safety, compliance and supplier risk more proactively.Key capabilities will include:• Real-time global compliance intelligence – tracking food laws, standards, regulatory updates and safety alerts worldwide and mapping them to product portfolios and ingredients• Predictive risk detection – using machine learning across recalls, import refusals, border rejections and monitoring programs to identify early warning signals before risks escalate• Audit planning and readiness support – transforming external data into structured evidence and audit-ready reports, aligned with major standards such as GFSI, FSMA, and customer requirements• Lab testing and specification optimization – helping teams prioritize lab testing budgets and ingredient approvals based on real-world risk profiles and historical incident patterns• Supplier and material risk assessment – enabling benchmarking of suppliers using external risk scores and incident data, supporting annual audit planning and proactive sourcing decisions.• AI-powered insights – allowing teams to ask complex regulatory or risk questions in plain language and receive relevant insights and recommendations instantlyIn addition to the SaaS platform, the company will also offer Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) channels allowing organizations to integrate food safety and regulatory intelligence directly into PLM systems, ERP tools and custom risk models.Supporting a more predictive approach to food safetySGS Nexus marks a key milestone in SGS’s digital strategy, designed to help food businesses move from fragmented compliance management toward a more predictive, data-driven approach to safety and risk management. Further details about SGS Nexus and its rollout will be announced in the coming months.

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