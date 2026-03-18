AMPECO Launches CoOperator, an AI Operations Agent for EV Charging Networks

Automated root cause diagnostics, conversational interface, AI-assisted action execution now available to CPOs managing 230k+ charge points across 70+ markets

AMPECO has always been a powerful platform for running charging networks. CoOperator takes that further. It knows your network: hardware, configuration and acts based on how your system actually works” — Orlin Radev, CEO, AMPECO

SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, the EV charging management platform trusted by 190+ operators across 70+ markets, today launched CoOperator. The AI-powered operations agent provides charge point operators with automated root cause diagnostics, a conversational interface to their entire network, and the ability to execute operational actions in plain language. CoOperator is available now to all AMPECO customers worldwide through the AMPECO Marketplace.

Larger Networks, Bigger Opportunity

EV charging networks are scaling. Consolidation is driving operators toward efficiency at scale; specialization is pulling others deeper into specific segments and markets. Both trends mean larger, more sophisticated operations. CoOperator is built for this moment: an AI operations agent that enables teams to manage growing networks with the same efficiency they have today, whether that means diagnosing a session issue instantly, changing pricing across partner locations in a single conversation, or getting a full root cause analysis the moment a charger goes offline.

Automated Diagnosis on Demand

CoOperator introduces what AMPECO calls Insights: structured, one-click root cause analyses for the operational problems that consume the most time. Three types are available at launch.

Session Insights analyze a charging session in full: metadata, charging periods, tariff snapshots, transaction records, OCPP message logs, and OCPI logs for roaming sessions. The output is a complete diagnosis, including a session quality assessment, root cause analysis, driver behavior analysis, and specific recommendations for both immediate resolution and future prevention.

Authorization Insights trace exactly why a driver was unable to charge, whether the cause is an expired RFID token, a payment failure, a network error, a fraud trigger, or a business rule conflict. The system explains the root cause with confidence levels and recommended actions, so the operator can answer the driver's question on the spot.

Issue Insights are generated automatically the moment a hardware fault or connectivity loss is detected, with no manual trigger required. The analysis covers root cause with confidence level, scope assessment, supporting evidence from historical data, and a recommended resolution path. Scope assessment distinguishes between a problem isolated to one charger, one affecting an entire location, and a pattern across a specific hardware model fleet-wide.

Regardless of type, every Insight delivers the same output structure: immediate actions, prevention strategies, follow-up steps, supporting evidence, confidence levels, and historical context.

"AMPECO has always been a powerful platform for running charging networks. CoOperator takes that further. It knows your network: your hardware, your pricing, your configuration, and acts based on how your system actually works. It's proactive and powerful, but the operator stays in control at every step," said Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO.

The Conversational Interface

CoOperator lives as a persistent sidebar across every screen in the AMPECO operator dashboard, aware of exactly where the operator is working. It draws from live charging data, the full platform codebase, all technical documentation, and each operator's system configuration, so that it understands how features actually work, not just what they're called.

Operators interact in natural language, asking about the network, configurations, release changes, or how a specific feature works. There is no command syntax to learn and no training required.

CoOperator Takes Action

Beyond information and diagnosis, CoOperator executes operational actions: creating charge points, updating pricing across locations, configuring session validation thresholds, and managing user groups. The interaction follows a consistent pattern: the operator states what they need, CoOperator shows exactly what will change and what will be affected, and the operator reviews and confirms. Every consequential change requires explicit confirmation before execution.

Trust by Design

Every customer's CoOperator instance is physically isolated. This is an architectural guarantee, not a permission setting. No tenant can access another tenant's data.

Operator data is never used for model training. AMPECO uses operational learnings, but they are human-curated, stripped of all identifiable or proprietary data, and shared only as generic domain knowledge. The raw data stays with the customer. Every action CoOperator takes is logged with a full audit trail, and all operations execute within the operator's existing permission model.

Availability

CoOperator is now available to all AMPECO customers worldwide, with 1,000 tokens included each month at no additional cost. Operators can activate CoOperator via the AMPECO Marketplace or by contacting their account manager.

Later this year, AMPECO plans to introduce CoOperator Workforce: autonomous AI workers operating in the background, handling routine network operations without manual intervention. API and MCP (Model Context Protocol) access will follow, enabling integration into existing business workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.