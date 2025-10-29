AMPECO and ENAPI partner to deliver flexibility for CPOs and eMSPs in cross-border EV Charging

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, a leading global EV charging management platform, today announced an expanded roaming partnership with ENAPI, a Berlin-based roaming connectivity provider, to deliver greater flexibility for CPOs and eMSPs as they scale cross-border EV charging operations.

ENAPI provides access to over 500,000 charge points and enables interoperability for millions of EV drivers globally. By integrating ENAPI’s OCPI-based roaming broker with AMPECO’s platform, charge point operators (CPOs) and e-mobility service providers (eMSPs) gain streamlined connectivity and broader reach, while EV drivers enjoy a frictionless charging experience across markets.

“AMPECO and ENAPI share the same DNA: openness, speed, and scale. By combining their platform strength with our transaction and clearing infrastructure, we make roaming seamless… exactly what the industry needs to grow without friction.” - Jakob Kleihues, co-founder of ENAPI.

Strengthening roaming through OCPI

AMPECO has built its platform around openness and interoperability, supporting the full suite of OCPI protocols, including the latest OCPI 2.2.1. This commitment allows charge point operators (CPOs) and e-mobility service providers (eMSPs) to connect faster, reduce integration costs, and unlock advanced features such as real-time data exchange.

The collaboration with ENAPI enhances this approach by streamlining roaming connectivity across diverse networks, ensuring faster connectivity between CPOs and eMSPs without the need of a separate direct roaming connection. The ENAPI hub simplifies technical integration, commercial bilateral agreements, and financial clearing between participants. This partnership further extends AMPECO’s roaming ecosystem, which already includes roaming hubs like Hubject and GIREVE.

From Europe to North America: Expanding seamless EV roaming connectivity

Following a successful rollout in Europe, AMPECO and ENAPI are now looking to expand their roaming integration to North America. This next step will accelerate global interoperability, providing CPOs and eMSPs with simplified cross-network connectivity and faster time to market while eliminating the complexity of managing multiple point-to-point connections.

"AMPECO empowers Charge Point Operators managing networks of tens of thousands of chargers and serving hundreds of thousands of EV drivers. At this scale, flexibility is essential to success. Staying true to our commitment to deliver unmatched extensibility in our EV charging platform, we are proud to announce seamless integration with ENAPI - giving our customers even greater power to create, manage, and optimize the roaming experience tailored to their business needs.” - Stefan Ivanov, CRO at AMPECO.

About ENAPI

ENAPI is building the transaction broker and clearing house for the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry. We effectively connect Charge Point Operators and eMobility Service Providers to enable a better charging experience for EV Drivers. https://www.enapi.com/

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 180 charging network operators in over 70 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, visit: https://www.ampeco.com/

