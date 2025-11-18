Flexis Selects AMPECO to Enable New-Generation Fleet Electrification for Last-Mile Delivery

French joint venture backed by Renault Group, Volvo Group, and CMA CGM selects AMPECO for mission-critical depot charging operations across Europe

LYON, SOLUTRANS 2025, FRANCE, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexis, a new-generation automotive OEM and a joint venture between Renault Group, Volvo Group, and CMA CGM, has partnered with AMPECO to deliver integrated EV charging operations for commercial fleet operators across Europe, addressing one of the most demanding use cases: depot charging for last-mile delivery logistics.

Flexis is building a holistic electrification solution for the city logistics market, set to launch in 2026 when vehicle production begins. The offering will encompass EV-native vans, B2B fleet digital solutions, financial services, and expert guidance to support the transition to electrified operations. AMPECO's platform will serve as a key part of their digital ecosystem, the Flexis Interface, connecting charging operations with vehicle telematics and fleet management workflows.

A Complete Solution for Fleet Electrification

Logistics operators often face fragmented electrification journeys, coordinating multiple stakeholders with distinct platforms and interfaces. Flexis eliminates this complexity by consolidating everything into a single, seamless offering, enabling operators to accelerate their transition while maintaining profitability.

Flexis selected AMPECO for its proven reliability, charger-agnostic approach, and comprehensive APIs that enable seamless integration with Flexis' digital platforms.

Solving Last-Mile Delivery's Biggest Pain Point

For last-mile delivery fleets, a vehicle that isn't charged can't deliver, resulting in missed commitments and direct revenue impact. "One of the biggest challenges our customers face when transitioning to electric vehicles is figuring out how to manage their operations, and the greatest pain point by far is charging," said Pierre Sirolli, Head of Services & Solutions at Flexis. "This is where AMPECO brings a vital piece of the puzzle."

AMPECO serves as the critical bridge between physical charging infrastructure and Flexis' management dashboards and team of fleet advisors, enabling real-time monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting for both AC overnight charging and DC charging at depot locations.

Building the Intelligence Layer

“At Flexis, we’re building a platform where AMPECO plays a strategic role in delivering visibility and insight into charge point operations. By combining telematics and charging functionality, we provide full control and oversight of customer operations through our dashboard and operations center,” said Magali Boisjot, Charging Solutions Leader at Flexis.

Flexis builds on this foundation by integrating AMPECO's charging data with vehicle telematics through the platform's APIs, creating a unified operational view. Operators can monitor State of Charge and energy consumption, control charging, and gain real-time visibility across depot networks from Flexis Interface dashboards. This enables predictive operations, identifying and resolving charging issues before they impact deliveries.

"Our platform's flexibility unlocks the capabilities Flexis needs to deliver dependable EV charging at scale," said Glenn L'Heveder, VP Business Development Europe at AMPECO. "We handle the complexity of charging operations and deliver the uptime their customers depend on, while Flexis maintains complete control of the customer experience."

Launching Across Europe in 2026

Flexis is launching across multiple European countries, and with over 30 letters of intent already signed with leading logistics providers, including Colis Privé, GLS France, DB Schenker, and Buskow Logistics, it has secured strong market validation ahead of launch.

The partnership with AMPECO enables Flexis to deliver charging reliability that protects daily operations, operational intelligence that optimizes total cost of ownership, and a scalable foundation for future capabilities.

About Flexis

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Villebon-sur-Yvette, France, Flexis is a European mobility solutions company pioneering sustainable urban logistics. In parallel to designing and manufacturing a new generation of 100% electric light commercial vehicles, Flexis delivers integrated fleet operation management services and software solutions built on a cutting-edge Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform. These connected solutions optimize operations for last-mile delivery professionals, their drivers, and the cities they serve, enabling a seamless and sustainable logistics experience. The first Flexis electric vans are scheduled for production at Renault Group’s Sandouville plant in 2026. Flexis operates as an independent joint venture backed by Renault Group, Volvo Group, and CMA CGM.

Press contact: france.flexis@omnicomprgroup.com

For more information, visit: https://flexis-mobility.com/

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 180 charging network operators in over 70 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

Press contact: press@ampeco.com

For more information, visit: https://www.ampeco.com/

