ProHance Launches Comprehensive Global Productivity Benchmarking Report Based on Three-Year Data Set

Inside the ProHance Global Productivity Benchmarking Report based on three years of enterprise data. Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance

Reveals key productivity benchmarks, workforce trends, and actionable insights to help enterprises optimize performance and drive efficiency.

Over the past three years, organisations have undergone a fundamental shift in how work is structured and delivered.” — Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a next-generation AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform, released its latest Global Productivity Benchmarking Report, built on an extensive three-year data set spanning 2023–2025. The report delivers deep insights into workforce productivity trends across industries, geographies, and work models, helping organisations benchmark performance and optimise operations in the evolving hybrid work landscape.Drawing from anonymised productivity data of tens of thousands of users globally, the report gives one of the most comprehensive views of how modern enterprises are working. By analysing metrics such as productive hours, logged hours, application usage patterns, and idle time utilization levels, it offers a holistic perspective on productivity beyond traditional time-tracking.In an era where organisations are redefining work models and digital collaboration, the report also introduces dynamic benchmarking capabilities, allowing enterprises to compare their productivity performance against global and industry benchmarks.Key Findings from the Report:3 Year Trend Highlights Growth in Productivity: Across three years, in both 2024 and 2025, the increase in productive hours was more than the increase in logged hours showing teams are not just working harder, but smarter, with sharper focus on productivity.Hybrid and Remote Work Models Drive Higher Productivity: Hybrid work models consistently deliver the highest logged and productive hours, with Work From Home employees recording over eight hours of productive time daily, surpassing office-only setups.Industry Productivity Leaders: Sectors such as Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and IT Services lead productivity benchmarks, reflecting the impact of structured workflows and focused use of mission-critical applications.Regional Productivity Variations: Organisations in India and the Philippines emerged among the strongest performers in logged and productive time metrics, highlighting regional strengths in operational efficiency and workforce engagement.Shifts in Application Usage Patterns: The report also identifies a growing reliance on core business applications, signalling deeper focus on work execution, while dependence on collaboration tools has moderated—indicating reduced meeting fatigue and improved work focus.Actionable Insights for Enterprise Leaders: The Global Productivity Benchmarking Report equips CHROs, CIOs, COOs, and operations leaders with practical insights to:- Benchmark organisational productivity against global standards- Identify efficiency gaps and workflow bottlenecks- Shape effective hybrid and remote work policies- Optimise digital tools and technology investments for higher productivity“Over the past three years, organisations have undergone a fundamental shift in how work is structured and delivered,” said Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance. “By analysing a rich three-year productivity data set, this report provides organisations with a reliable benchmark to understand how work patterns are evolving and how leaders can drive sustainable productivity improvements in the hybrid era.”The report offers enterprise leaders a data-driven framework to evaluate workforce performance and design smarter, technology-enabled operating models.For more information and to download the full Global Productivity Benchmarking Report, click here. ABOUT PROHANCEProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction. Today, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000 users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for updates or log onto www.prohance.ai . ProHance has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.

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