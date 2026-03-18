High-priority drill targets identified at Star Range Silver-Antimony Project in Utah

Diablo Resources (OTCQB:DBORF)

BEAVER COUNTY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diablo Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: DBORF) has identified high-priority drill targets at its wholly owned Star Range Silver-Antimony Project in Utah, following completion of an induced polarization (IP) survey at the North Star Prospect.The survey outlined multiple chargeability and conductivity anomalies that coincide with known high-grade surface mineralization and favorable geological structures, supporting the Company’s plans for a maiden drilling program in the second quarter of 2026.The newly defined targets align with the STAR-01 magnetic anomaly and are located near an intrusive–sediment contact, a geological setting recognized as highly prospective for mineralization.Surface sampling at North Star has previously returned high-grade results, including up to 3,043 g/t silver and 0.7% antimony, reinforcing the prospectivity of the system.Importantly, the target area remains untested by drilling, presenting a first-mover opportunity to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.The IP program, comprising approximately 9 line-kilometers of surveying, has defined three priority drill areas targeting anomalies interpreted to be associated with sulfide mineralization at depth. Planned drilling will also test high-grade veins and breccia zones identified at surface, forming the foundation of Diablo’s inaugural drill campaign.CEO Lyle Thorne commented:“We are very encouraged by the results of the IP survey completed at North Star. The survey has identified clear anomalies that coincide with known mineralization and highly prospective geological settings, reinforcing our view that North Star is a priority drill target.These new geophysical targets provide valuable flexibility as we refine our exploration strategy and advance toward our maiden drill program.Silver is increasingly recognized as both a precious and strategic metal, with growing demand driven by defense systems, electric vehicles, solar energy, AI data centers, and 5G infrastructure. We are committed to supporting the United States’ efforts to secure reliable domestic supplies of critical minerals.”The Star Range Project is located in Beaver County, Utah, approximately 4 miles (6 km) from the town of Milford and near historical and active mining centers, including the Horn Silver Mine and Milford Copper Mine.The region has a long history of base and precious metals production and features favorable geology, including structurally controlled mineralization and intrusive-related systems.Next steps include finalizing drill program design and logistics, submitting permitting applications, and continuing regional geochemical exploration across the broader project area.About Diablo ResourcesDiablo Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: DBORF) is a U.S.-focused exploration company advancing critical minerals projects. Its portfolio includes the Star Range Silver-Antimony Project in Utah, where exploration is targeting high-grade silver and antimony mineralization associated with structurally controlled systems.The Company’s strategy is to advance high-quality projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions with strong infrastructure and growing demand for critical minerals essential to modern technologies and supply chain security.

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