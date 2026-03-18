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Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 19, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Clermont New Richmond Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
West Clermont Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Cleveland Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Westlake Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hope Academy Northcoast Campus
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Strongsville Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Sandusky City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Fulton Archbold Area Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Gallia Rio Grande Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Cardinal Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Greene Wright State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Reading Community City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Hancock Hancock Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Henry Corn City Regional Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Highland Fairfield Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lake Lake Erie Bilingual Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain Preparatory High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Orange Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Tipp City Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Trotwood-Madison City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
West Carrollton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Stark Tuslaw Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Strasburg-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Marysville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Washington Village of Matamoras
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wayne Wayne County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Williams Village of Holiday City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wood Village of Risingsun
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 19, 2026

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