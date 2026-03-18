Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 19, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Clermont
|New Richmond Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|West Clermont Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Cleveland Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westlake Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hope Academy Northcoast Campus
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Strongsville Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Sandusky City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Fulton
|Archbold Area Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Rio Grande Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Cardinal Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Wright State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Reading Community City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Hancock Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Corn City Regional Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|Fairfield Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Lake Erie Bilingual Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain Preparatory High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Orange Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Tipp City Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Trotwood-Madison City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|West Carrollton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Morgan
|Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Tuslaw Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Strasburg-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Marysville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Village of Matamoras
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Village of Holiday City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Village of Risingsun
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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