Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 19, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Clermont New Richmond Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

West Clermont Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland State University Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Cleveland Heights

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Westlake Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hope Academy Northcoast Campus

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Strongsville Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Sandusky City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Fulton Archbold Area Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Gallia Rio Grande Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Cardinal Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Greene Wright State University Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Reading Community City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Hancock Hancock Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Henry Corn City Regional Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Highland Fairfield Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lake Lake Erie Bilingual Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain Preparatory High School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Orange Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Tipp City Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Montgomery Trotwood-Madison City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

West Carrollton City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Stark Tuslaw Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Summit Summit County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Strasburg-Franklin Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Union Marysville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Washington Village of Matamoras

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wayne Wayne County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit Williams Village of Holiday City

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wood Village of Risingsun

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

