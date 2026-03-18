SPA Secures OUSW (R&E) Contract Advancing Defense Communications and Operations
This award reflects SPA’s continued growth and our commitment to delivering trusted, mission-driven capability where it matters most for our warfighters and national security.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and priorities, has been awarded a contract with the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW (R&E)) with a potential value of more than $100 million over five years.
— Amy Mijas, SPA SVP, and Joint, OSW, Interagency Division Director
SPA will deliver integrated business operations, communications and public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and technical subject matter expertise to advance coordination, transparency, and enterprise-wide decision-making across OUSW (R&E)’s critical initiatives.
Under the contract, SPA will advance operational efficiency and strengthen stakeholder collaboration across the OUSW (R&E) enterprise.
Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, serves as the contracting activity.
Genesis Eldredge
Systems Planning & Analysis
genesis.eldredge@spa.com
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