SPA Secures OUSW (R&E) Contract Advancing Defense Communications and Operations

About

Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm advancing complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA delivers data-driven insights, digital engineering, and mission-focused solutions across the most critical defense challenges strengthening deterrence, accelerating capability development, and informing strategic decision-making at the highest levels. With more than 3,000 professionals, SPA brings deep domain expertise across Land, Undersea, Surface, and Air Warfare Operations; the Intelligence Community; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA has been named a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014 and has earned the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Learn more at www.spa.com.

www.spa.com