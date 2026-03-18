SPA Secures OUSW (R&E) Contract Advancing Defense Communications and Operations

Amy Mijas, SPA Senior Vice President, and Joint, OSW, Interagency Division Director

SPA SVP and Division Director Amy Mijas

This award reflects SPA’s continued growth and our commitment to delivering trusted, mission-driven capability where it matters most for our warfighters and national security.”
— Amy Mijas, SPA SVP, and Joint, OSW, Interagency Division Director
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and priorities, has been awarded a contract with the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW (R&E)) with a potential value of more than $100 million over five years.

SPA will deliver integrated business operations, communications and public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and technical subject matter expertise to advance coordination, transparency, and enterprise-wide decision-making across OUSW (R&E)’s critical initiatives.

Under the contract, SPA will advance operational efficiency and strengthen stakeholder collaboration across the OUSW (R&E) enterprise.

Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, serves as the contracting activity.

Genesis Eldredge
Systems Planning & Analysis
genesis.eldredge@spa.com
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Genesis Eldredge
Systems Planning & Analysis genesis.eldredge@spa.com
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Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm advancing complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA delivers data-driven insights, digital engineering, and mission-focused solutions across the most critical defense challenges strengthening deterrence, accelerating capability development, and informing strategic decision-making at the highest levels. With more than 3,000 professionals, SPA brings deep domain expertise across Land, Undersea, Surface, and Air Warfare Operations; the Intelligence Community; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA has been named a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014 and has earned the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Learn more at www.spa.com.

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