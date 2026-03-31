Mujo Learning Systems Releases Prompt Engineering Curriculum, Available Now for Spring and Fall Adoption

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Prompt Engineering and LLM's Textbook Cover by Mujo Learning Systems

A complete, ready-to-teach courseware package that builds practical prompt engineering and generative AI skills for students in any discipline.

AI literacy is no longer optional. Our goal is to give educators a ready-to-deploy curriculum that prepares students not just to use AI, but to use it effectively, responsibly, and strategically.”
— Alex Strauss, President of Mujo Learning Systems Inc.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for AI-literate graduates accelerates across industries, many colleges are struggling to keep pace. Institutions often lack the time, resources, and up-to-date materials needed to build new courses from scratch.

Mujo Learning Systems today announced the release of its Prompt Engineering and Large Language Models (PELLM) Curriculum, a complete, semester-ready course designed to help institutions rapidly deploy instruction in generative AI.

Already used by more than 35,000 students across 250+ colleges and universities worldwide, Mujo’s curriculum is built for institutions under pressure to modernize programs without overhauling their infrastructure.

A Fast Path to Teaching AI

The Prompt Engineering curriculum enables instructors to deliver a full-semester course on prompt engineering and LLM's without requiring a technical background from students.

The course focuses on practical, transferable skills, including:
- Communicating effectively with AI systems such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini
- Designing prompts using techniques such as few-shot learning and chain-of-thought reasoning
- Evaluating AI outputs and identifying bias or inaccuracies
- Building multi-step workflows that integrate AI into real-world tasks
- Understanding governance, ethics, and responsible AI use

By taking a platform-agnostic approach, the curriculum prepares students to work across rapidly evolving AI tools rather than training them on a single system.

Built for Speed and Adoption

Unlike traditional textbooks or fragmented course materials, Mujo’s curriculum is delivered as a turnkey courseware package that includes:
- Student textbooks in print and digital formats
- Instructor manuals with lesson plans, assignments, and assessments
- Pre-built syllabi and student learning outcomes aligned to accreditation requirements
- LMS-ready content compatible with Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard, Brightspace, and other major platforms

This allows departments to launch new AI courses in weeks instead of semesters.

The curriculum can be delivered as a standalone course or integrated into existing business, marketing, communications, or applied AI programs.

Designed to Keep Up with AI

In a field where tools and best practices evolve rapidly, static materials quickly become outdated. Mujo continuously updates its curriculum to reflect changes in generative AI platforms, prompting techniques, and regulatory frameworks.

Availability
Instructor examination copies and curriculum materials are available at:
https://www.mujo.com/free-instructor-sample/higher-ed/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=prompt_engineering

Institutions can schedule a consultation at:
https://www.mujo.com/contact-rep/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=prompt_engineering


About Mujo Learning Systems
Founded in 2014, Mujo Learning Systems is an independent publisher of real-world, future-ready curricula in artificial intelligence, business, and digital marketing. Mujo’s plug-and-play content includes textbooks, teacher manuals, lesson plans, assessments, customizable slide decks, and LMS-ready resources. Today, Mujo serves more than 35,000 students across 250+ institutions worldwide.

For more information about Mujo Learning Systems and its complete curriculum portfolio, visit www.mujo.com.

Brittni Woodson
Mujo Learning Systems Inc.
888-536-6856
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Mujo Learning Systems Inc.
888-536-6856
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602 – 1388 Homer St
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 6A7
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