Mujo Learning Systems Releases Industry-First Artificial Intelligence Business Writing Curriculum for Higher Education

Curriculum addresses critical gap in AI-enhanced business communication skills as employers increasingly seek graduates proficient in AI-assisted writing.

"We designed this curriculum for easy adoption, even for faculty without extensive AI backgrounds. Instructors receive everything needed to confidently teach AI-enhanced business writing." ” — Alex Strauss, President of Mujo Learning Systems

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mujo Learning Systems , a leading independent curriculum publisher, today announced the release of Artificial Intelligence Business Writing , the first comprehensive textbook designed to teach college and university students how to leverage AI tools for professional business communication. The release addresses growing employer demand for graduates who can effectively combine traditional business writing skills with emerging AI technologies.Bridging the AI Skills Gap in Business CommunicationAs artificial intelligence transforms workplace communication, organizations increasingly require employees who can strategically use AI-powered tools to create, optimize, and scale business content. Recent industry surveys indicate that over 70% of businesses now use AI for content creation, yet few higher education programs specifically teach AI-assisted business writing skills."Business communication is being fundamentally transformed by AI, yet most students graduate without understanding how to effectively leverage these tools," said Alex Strauss, President of Mujo Learning Systems. "Our new textbook fills this critical gap by teaching both foundational business writing principles and practical AI application strategies that students will use throughout their careers."Comprehensive AI-Enhanced Writing CurriculumArtificial Intelligence Business Writing provides students with hands-on introduction to business writing while exploring how artificial intelligence can enhance content creation across diverse business contexts. The textbook covers strategies and tactics for effective business writing while teaching students to use AI-powered tools to generate and optimize content ranging from emails and social media posts to business proposals and executive summaries.Key curriculum features include:- Practical AI Integration: Step-by-step guidance on using AI tools for various business writing scenarios- Ethical Framework: Comprehensive coverage of responsible AI use, disclosure requirements, and professional standards- Real-World Applications: Business writing formats including emails, reports, proposals, marketing content, and executive communications- Critical Thinking Development: Teaching students when to use AI assistance versus human-only writing- Industry-Aligned Content: Curriculum developed with input from business communication professionalsComplete Teaching Ecosystem for FacultyThe textbook is accompanied by Mujo's comprehensive Teacher Resource Cloud, providing faculty with complete implementation support:- Minute-by-minute lesson plans for every class session- Lecture Videos- Ready-to-use customizable PowerPoint presentations- Comprehensive assessment suite including exams, quizzes, and project rubrics- Hands-on assignments- Learning Management System integrationAvailability and ImplementationArtificial Intelligence Business Writing is available immediately for Fall 2025 semester adoption. The textbook is designed for undergraduate and graduate courses in business communication, professional writing, business English, and related disciplines.Higher education institutions can request free instructor examination copies and access learning outcomes documentation at www.mujo.com/higher-education/ai-textbooks/artificial-intelligence-business-writing/ The textbook is available in both print and digital formats, with full accessibility features and compatibility with all major Learning Management Systems including Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard, and Brightspace.About Mujo Learning SystemsFounded in 2014, Mujo Learning Systems is an independent publisher of real-world, future-ready curricula in artificial intelligence, business, and digital marketing. Mujo’s plug-and-play content includes textbooks, teacher manuals, lesson plans, assessments, customizable slide decks, and LMS-ready resources. Today, Mujo serves more than 35,000 students across 250+ institutions worldwide.For more information about Mujo Learning Systems and its complete curriculum portfolio, visit www.mujo.com

