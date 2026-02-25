Mujo Learning Wins Florida State Approval to Bring Foundations of Marketing to All 67 High School Districts

Mujo’s FDOE-approved marketing textbook is now eligible for immediate adoption across all 67 Florida school districts.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when employers consistently rank marketing and digital literacy among the most in-demand skills for entry-level workers, Florida has approved a curriculum built to close that gap. Mujo Learning Systems announced today that its Foundations of Marketing textbook has been added to Florida's official 2025–2026 CTE adoption list, making it eligible for immediate purchase by all 67 Florida school districts.Foundations of Marketing was built specifically for high school CTE students and covers core marketing principles, consumer behavior, brand strategy, price and value modeling, digital marketing, analytics, and strategic planning. Available in both print and digital formats with full LMS integration, the textbook is backed by Mujo’s Teacher Resource Cloud, a suite of lesson plans, slide decks, assessments, projects, case studies, bell ringers, lecture videos and rubrics that significantly reduces preparation time for educators."Florida received 138 bids for its 2025–2026 CTE review cycle, and only the materials that truly met educators' needs made the cut. We're proud that Foundations of Marketing was one of them. Every Florida district now has access to a marketing curriculum built for where the industry is actually headed, and we can't wait to get it in front of students." Alex Strauss, President of Mujo Learning Systems USAMujo Learning’s textbook stands out for its engaging instruction, industry relevance, and teacher support resources, including detailed lesson plans, assessments, and projects, all designed to support classroom excellence and student achievement.Mujo’s curriculum is already trusted by institutions including the University of Miami, University of Houston, Purdue University, Mississippi State, the State University of New York, and high schools across 30 states. The company’s content reflects current industry trends, a differentiator in a field where marketing practices evolve faster than traditional publishing cycles.Availability and Next Steps for Florida DistrictsFoundations of Marketing is immediately available for Florida district adoption in print and digital formats. CTE Directors, Instructional Materials Coordinators, and Marketing teachers can request a free review copy , schedule a live curriculum demo, or connect with a Mujo representative through www.mujo.com or by calling +1.888.536.6856.Florida’s full 2025–2026 CTE Instructional Materials Adoption List is available at https://www.fldoe.org/academics/standards/instructional-materials/ About Mujo LearningMujo Learning Systems ( www.mujo.com ) is an independent publisher of high school and higher education curriculum in digital marketing, marketing, business, and applied AI. Trusted by more than 250 schools, 290 instructors, and 34,000 students across North America, Mujo’s mission is to lead, educate, and inspire educators and students with the most current, relevant, and engaging content, available anytime, anywhere, on any device.

