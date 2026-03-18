RepSpark Awarded Key Placements in G2’s Spring 2026 E-Commerce Reports

Leading B2B Wholesale Platform Recognized for High Performance, Exceptional Relationship Quality, and Superior Usability

Our goal has always been to provide a platform that is powerful, intuitive, and backed by a partnership our users can trust. ” — Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepSpark has secured placements across three critical categories of G2’s 2026 Spring Reports: the E-Commerce GridReport, the Relationship Index, and the Usability Index.These honors are based directly on the responses of real users for each of the report-related questions featured in the G2 review form. By consistently meeting the high standards of business professionals, RepSpark has solidified its position as a top-tier solution in the B2B ecommerce landscape."Being recognized by G2 across these three distinct categories is a testament to our team’s dedication to our customers' success," said Meghann Butcher, CEO at RepSpark. "Our goal has always been to provide a platform that is powerful, intuitive, and backed by a partnership our users can trust. These ratings, coming directly from our users, assure us that we are delivering on that promise."High Performance in the E-Commerce GridIn the Spring 2026 GridReport for E-Commerce, RepSpark was named a High Performer. This placement is reserved for products that receive high customer satisfaction scores relative to the rest of the category.This distinction highlights RepSpark's ability to outperform larger market incumbents by delivering a superior user experience and meaningful results for wholesale brands.Building Stronger Partnerships (The Relationship Index)RepSpark earned an 8.28 out of 10 on the E-Commerce Relationship Index. This score is calculated by G2’s proprietary algorithm factoring in real-user satisfaction in terms of:-Ease of doing business with the company.-Quality of support.-Likelihood to recommend to peers.The Relationship Index provides benchmarks for software buyers to identify products that offer the best partnership experience. RepSpark’s high score underscores its commitment to providing world-class support and seamless business interactions.Ease of Use (The Usability Index)In the E-Commerce Usability Index, RepSpark received an 8.37 out of 10. To qualify for this index, RepSpark received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each usability-related question, including ease of use, administration, and adoption.The Usability Index helps buyers identify the most functional and user-friendly products on the market.RepSpark’s placement in this report is social proof that it’s creating an efficient, easy-to-manage platform that meets the complex requirements of modern B2B commerce.This award comes on the heels of RepSpark’s recent, and largest, software update. This update introduced RepSpark Flow, an improved user interface and experience for the platform that combines DTC ease of use with B2B ordering, without the need to re-train your teams. Plus, RepSpark AI turns wholesale activity into clear insights on orders, customer behavior, and emerging trends so your team makes smarter decisions, faster.You can find out more about this recent update here , and you can see the update first-hand here.

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