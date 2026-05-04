End of the Spreadsheet Ceiling: RepSpark 2026 Report Reveals Operational Precision as New Moat in $3 Trillion B2B Market

The inaugural RepSpark State of Wholesale for Lifestyle Apparel Brands report provides insights into the critical trends currently affecting B2B apparel brands.

The 2026 State of Wholesale for Lifestyle Apparel Brands report identifies 5 trends B2B brands should address to successfully navigate current economic climate.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepSpark , the leading B2B wholesale eCommerce platform, today released its 2026 State of Wholesale for Lifestyle Apparel Brands report. As U.S. B2B eCommerce sales accelerate toward a $3 trillion milestone by 2027, the industry faces a critical transition from aggressive expansion to operational excellence.Analyzing over $5 billion in platform transaction volume and insights from leaders across the lifestyle sector, the report uncovers a significant gap between perceived operational health and the manual reality of the digital back office.The findings arrive as RepSpark celebrates four consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list, maintaining enterprise-grade security through SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance. The data shows that while 81% of brands rate their operations as good or excellent, 80% struggle with inventory visibility. This inefficiency gap is often masked by a digital facade where 52% of brands still rely on manual spreadsheets for demand forecasting."I save hours each day with RepSpark," said Sam Lovell of Stance, a brand that saw a 46% growth in its independent retail network. "That’s 260 hours saved a year."Strategic Shifts in Global WholesaleThe report identifies five trends defining the next era of commerce:-The Inefficiency Gap: Only 19% of brands are fully integrated with their ERP systems, leading many to brute-force their success through manual labor.-Operational Stability: 60% of enterprise firms are prioritizing investments in logistics over market expansion to navigate economic uncertainty.-Tariff Volatility: Rather than structural overhauls, 43% of brands are deepening existing supplier partnerships to secure flexibility.-The AI Execution Lag: While 90% of executives view AI as critical, 66% of brands report that 10% or less of their workflows are automated.-B2C Expectations: 75% of buyers would switch suppliers for a superior digital ordering portal that offers consumer-grade speed and tracking.The Rise of the Centralized EcosystemRepSpark data highlights a massive 177.4% year over year increase in international orders, proving that digital platforms are the primary engine for global scaling. Reorders grew by 32.8%, signaling a move toward smaller, data-backed inventory commitments. This shift is supported by the new version of their platform, RepSpark Flow , which simplifies complex ordering to remove friction and restore time to sales teams."RepSpark makes the buying process of wholesale ordering very simple and easy as you can see live inventory numbers," said David Timmins of Primo Golf. "It has completely streamlined our workflow."Brands like johnnie-O have leveraged the platform to achieve a 744% increase in B2B order volume. "We couldn’t operate without RepSpark," noted Katie Daly-Benjamin, COO of johnnie-O.To learn more about the trends your brand needs to know, check out the report in its entirety.About RepSpark SystemsRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark’s platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their retailers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. To join the RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com, and for more information, visit www.repspark.com

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