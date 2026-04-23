New Vision for Wholesale: EssilorLuxottica Partners with RepSpark to Accelerate B2B Goals Across Global Eyewear Brands

Transforming the buying experience for retail partners by combining RepSpark’s innovative technology with the world’s most recognizable eyewear brand.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EssilorLuxottica , the global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses, has selected RepSpark as its B2B wholesale ecommerce platform.Through this partnership, EssilorLuxottica will integrate RepSpark’s digital toolkit to improve its wholesale operations and provide its vast network of retail partners with a more seamless, data-driven, and immersive online ordering experience for its iconic portfolio of eyewear brands.The two brands available for its retail partners to order through RepSpark include Oakley and Ray-Ban, along with their Oakley Meta and Ray-Ban Meta lines of AIWear glasses.We chose RepSpark to support a more modern and scalable wholesale sales experience,” said Ewan King and Eric Gudgel, Business Development Managers for EssilorLuxottica. “Through branded customer microsites, the platform extends selling beyond traditional appointments, enabling always-on access to our assortments, and helping us capture incremental sales while strengthening customer relationships.”Meeting Retailer Demand and Solving Core Pain PointsEssilorLuxottica selected RepSpark as its wholesale B2B ecommerce platform due to buyer demand for easier digital ordering and a simpler process for administering events like golf tournament tee gifts.For iconic brands like Oakley and Ray-Ban, which maintain a massive footprint in the independent retail space, the move to RepSpark was a direct response to buyer feedback, where retailers overwhelmingly recommended it as the gold standard for B2B transactions.And when it comes to administering events, EssilorLuxottica will use RepSpark’s specialized Microsite capabilities to transform how its brands manage high-profile events. Administering golf tournament tee gifts and corporate activations, which previously presented a complex logistical challenge, will now be simplified through tailored, brand-immersive Microsites that make it easier for event organizers and participants to fulfill event-specific orders.Cutting-Edge Innovation Available on RepSparkRetail partners will now have streamlined access to the most advanced eyewear portfolio in the world, which includes the company’s Oakley Meta and Ray-Ban Meta collections, products that are redefining the category by blending world-class optics with spatial computing.The Oakley Meta HSTN and Oakley Meta Vanguard collections bring performance AI to the forefront. The expanded Oakley Meta collection will feature three new Vanguard styles with four accessory lenses and two new HSTN styles with two accessory lenses.Oakley will debut its Prizm™ Transitionslenses with this expanded collection to ensure athletes can maintain peak visual clarity without needing to switch frames.For a full list of colorways available for the collection, visit Oakley’s website Retailers can use RepSpark to secure select inventory today, and will be able to secure the full collection in May when Oakley Meta Vanguard with Transitionsbegins rolling out. Features to expect include:-Ultra HD 3K Recording: Crystal-clear video resolution that surpasses industry standards.-Integrated Audio: Powerful open-ear speakers for a seamless music and podcast experience on the move.-PRIZM™ Lens Technology: Oakley’s revolutionary optics that amplify color and contrast, allowing athletes to see subtle visual cues with sharp clarity.-Extended Power: 40% longer battery life and a portable charging case providing up to 48 hours of use.The Ray-Ban Meta collection features the new Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics styles. These optical-first designs are built for all-day wear and feature:-Advanced Meta AI: Featuring Live Translation (Japanese, Mandarin, Arabic, and more), hands-free food logging, and message summarization.-Prescription-Ready Design: Slimmer, more comfortable frames with interchangeable nose pads and adjustable temple tips designed specifically for prescription lenses.-TransitionsIntegration: The ability to pair the world’s most recognizable frames with lenses that adapt from indoor clarity to outdoor sun protection automatically.A Digital Platform for Next-Gen InnovationThis partnership comes at a pivotal moment as EssilorLuxottica expands its leadership in the smart eyewear category. With the recent launch of Oakley Meta (a first-of-its-kind performance AI glasses featuring Ultra HD 3K recording and PRIZM lens technology) and the expansion of the Ray-Ban Meta optics line, the company’s need for a sophisticated B2B interface has never been greater.RepSpark’s platform will serve as the digital gateway for these cutting-edge products and will give retailers access to features such as:-Interactive Digital Line Sheets: This allows buyers to browse and shop collections with ease.-Real-Time Inventory Access: This ensures that pro shops and retailers have accurate data on the latest drops to prevent stockouts.-Seamless Order Management: Easy digital orders for buyers and reps to reduce administrative friction so the EssilorLuxottica team can focus on what they do best, instead of repetitive manual work.-Microsites: Simplified process to create websites to enable orders and fulfillment at events such as golf tournaments and corporate activations."Having brands like Oakley and Ray-Ban on RepSpark gives our retailers a front-row seat to the future of the industry," said Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark. "From the performance-driven tech of Oakley Meta to the everyday utility of Ray-Ban Meta Optics, we are empowering our partners to offer their customers the most sought-after wearable technology on the market today."About EssilorLuxotticaEssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses. With more than 200,000 employees across 150 countries, 650 operational facilities, and 18,000 stores, its mission is to help people around the world see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations.EssilorLuxottica is home to some of the most advanced lens technologies, including Varilux, Stellest, and Transitions, as well as some of the most iconic eyewear brands, including Ray-Ban and Oakley, highly sought-after licensed luxury brands, and world-class retailers such as Sunglass Hut, Óticas Carol, and GrandVision.The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation has enabled access to sustainable vision care for more than 760 million people in underserved communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.essilorluxottica.com About OakleyFounded in 1975 in Foothill Ranch, Southern California, Oakley has built a global legacy in sport performance and culture. With over 900 patents and counting, Oakley is fueled by a legacy of delivering the unexpected, led by a collective of visionaries, pioneers, and mad scientists who elevate physics to an art form to push the boundaries of human potential. This relentless pursuit of innovation beyond reason has made Oakley one of the most iconic and inimitable brands in sport, trusted by world-class athletes globally who rely on the brand to perform at the highest level.Oakley is known for its High-Definition Optics and Prizm™ technology, offering optical clarity, precision, impact resistance, and UV protection in its range of eyewear, from sunglasses and prescription eyewear to premium goggles. The brand’s design philosophy extends to apparel, footwear and accessories that deliver technical excellence and bold aesthetics.Proudly part of EssilorLuxottica, Oakley continues to design for the future and deliver to the present.About Ray-BanThe 1930s is the decade that started it all. Ray-Ban develops the first ever crystal lenses that cut out glare for US pilots. Ten years later pilot technology came back down to earth, expanding the range for police officers and all champions of outdoors. Heading into the Golden Age and with an influx of new background materials, Ray-Ban shifted from military function to everyday fashion.About RepSparkRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark’s platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their retailers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. To join the RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com, and for more information, visit www.repspark.com

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