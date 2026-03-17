MPD Makes Arrest in 16th Street Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a Burglary II that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, March 13, 2026, at approximately 12:39 p.m., Third District officers responded to a report of an unoccupied residential burglary in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The suspect forcefully damaged a door lock to gain entry into the home. Once inside, the suspect took several items of property before fleeing the location.

Nearby security cameras captured the suspect, and an MPD detective later observed the individual matching the description. With assistance from additional officers, the suspect was placed under arrest without incident

The suspect, 59-year-old Donnell Washington of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Burglary II and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 26032973

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