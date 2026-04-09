OFFOR Health Acquired by Havencrest Capital Management

Cofounders Tarun Bhalla, MD, MBA, Navin Goyal, MD, and Ajay Satyapriya, MD

The company, which expands access to anesthesiology services outside of the hospital, served 15,000 children in its most recent year.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OFFOR Health , a physician-founded pediatric healthcare company, has been acquired by Havencrest Capital Management. The acquisition marks the conclusion of a 12-year journey that began in 2014 when three anesthesiologists, Navin Goyal, MD, Tarun Bhalla, MD, MBA, and Ajay Satyapriya, MD, set out to improve access to essential healthcare services for underserved populations. What started as a clinical conviction grew into a nationally recognized organization operating in 5 states and partnered with multiple major insurers.OFFOR Health was founded on the belief that healthcare delivery could be reimagined from the inside. Its flagship offering, SmileMD, pioneered safe, convenient, and effective in-office sedation for pediatric dental patients, filling a critical gap for families in under-resourced communities who had long struggled to access quality care. That early success laid the foundation for a broader mission: to accelerate care delivery and transform the patient experience for those who need it most.“We started this company with an opportunity to expand anesthesia services outside of the four walls of the healthcare system,” said Navin Goyal, MD, co-founder of OFFOR Health and Managing Partner of LOUD Ventures . “Twelve years later, we have attracted full-time clinicians who care for thousands of children, built an incredible team across the country, and created something that attracted the interest and capital to keep growing nationally. That is something every investor, executive, employee, and family who trusted us helped make possible.”Together, the three founders built a company that grew well beyond its original footprint, expanding service lines, scaling a team across the United States, and ultimately earning the attention of institutional capital.“The acquisition doesn’t change what OFFOR Health is at its core,” said Gary Schafer, CEO of OFFOR Health. “It means more children, more families, and more communities will have access to the care they deserve. That’s the outcome we’ve always wanted.”Dr. Goyal continues to lead LOUD Ventures, a healthcare-focused venture firm backing the next generation of healthcare entrepreneurs, and LOUD Collective , the venture firm’s company-building and operating platform. He also serves as co-founder of Beyond Physician, an AI-powered platform built to amplify physician intelligence across the healthcare and life sciences industries.As a LOUD Ventures portfolio company, OFFOR Health benefited from LOUD Collective’s suite of seasoned healthcare executives and operators. LOUD Collective embedded a fractional executive in the business who streamlined operations, scaled growth, and prepared OFFOR Health for acquisition.“OFFOR Health is a perfect example of our company-building ethos in action,” said Buffy Alegria, Managing Partner of LOUD Ventures and Co-Founder of LOUD Collective. “We partner with early-stage healthcare and life sciences companies, applying our deep industry expertise to help them grow while keeping patient care at the forefront. OFFOR Health is a testament to the success of this approach.”With Havencrest Capital Management’s backing, OFFOR Health is positioned to continue its national expansion and deepen its commitment to the underserved communities at the heart of its founding mission.About OFFOR HealthFounded in 2014 by Navin Goyal, MD, Tarun Bhalla, MD, MBA, and Ajay Satyapriya, MD, OFFOR Health was built to improve access to essential healthcare services for underserved populations. Its flagship service line, SmileMD, delivers safe, convenient, and effective in-office sedation for pediatric dental patients. OFFOR Health employs a dedicated team across the United States and remains committed to transforming healthcare delivery for the communities that need it most. The company has been acquired by Havencrest Capital Management to continue its national expansion.About LOUD VenturesLOUD Ventures is a healthcare-focused venture firm led by physician-entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators. Managing Partner Navin Goyal, MD brings over a decade of experience building and exiting healthcare companies at the intersection of medicine, business, and technology. Managing Partner Buffy Alegria brings a track record of building healthcare ventures where purpose meets performance, focused on innovations that create meaningful impact in healthcare investment.About LOUD CollectiveLOUD Collective, the company-building and operating platform of LOUD Ventures, is a full-service ecosystem to drive business growth from inception to exit. LOUD Collective functions as an operating partner and advanced venture studio for LOUD Ventures, providing leadership, infrastructure, and execution support to LOUD’s portfolio companies as well as to external healthcare and technology companies.

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