LOUD Collective Named Official Growth Partner of ASCEND FOOTBALL Agency

ASCEND FOOTBALL partners with LOUD Collective ASCEND FOOTBALL'S DuJuan Daniels and Randy Fisher ASCEND FOOTBALL'S Client Isaiah Jones

Venture Studio and Growth Ecosystem Joins Forces with Indianapolis-Based NFL Sports Agency to Build the Future of Player Representation

When I sat down with Randy and DuJuan, I immediately understood what they are building. They bring a combination of legal mastery, NFL front-office intelligence, and genuine care for their clients.” — Aaron Boggs, CEO LOUD Collective

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUD Collective , a national business growth ecosystem, announced an official partnership with ASCEND FOOTBALL (“ASCEND”), a rapidly emerging sports agency exclusively representing NFL and Collegiate NIL athletes. ASCEND is headquartered in metro Indianapolis. With this collaboration, LOUD Collective will serve as the exclusive Growth Partner for ASCEND, providing end-to-end business growth, advisory, and execution for brand strategy, storytelling, and operational infrastructure. LOUD Collective’s AI-powered technology solutions will fuel the agency's expansion as it scales its growing roster of elite NFL and NIL talent.The partnership comes at a defining moment for ASCEND. Co-Founders, Randy Fisher , an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor and veteran sports attorney, and DuJuan Daniels, a former NFL front office executive, bring a combined 40 years of professional experience to ASCEND. In fact, industry insiders view the unique combination of Fisher and Daniels’ experience and expertise as revolutionary. ASCEND’s momentum and rapid growth demanded a partner capable of building the infrastructure, brand identity, and operational systems necessary to match the agency's ambition, vision, and core values.WHY THEY CHOSE LOUD COLLECTIVEWhen ASCEND began signing NIL clients at scale this past fall — all with NFL talent and aspirations — leadership recognized their operational infrastructure needed to keep pace with their ambitions. They needed more than a marketing vendor. They needed an execution partner.LOUD Collective is precisely that. As a full-service studio combining capital, fractional executive leadership, and hands-on business transformation, LOUD does not offer advice from the sidelines — it embeds within organizations to execute. Through its LOUD CXO division, the firm deploys FlexExecs™ and FlexTechs™ who function as fractional or interim C-Suite leaders across marketing, operations, technology, and strategy. Through LOUD Ignite, the team conducts deep business valuations to expose growth drivers and build unified roadmaps with dynamic initiatives that build companies faster. Ryan Retcher will be serving ASCEND as their CXO.For ASCEND, LOUD Collective will lead their comprehensive growth initiative spanning four core pillars: brand and storytelling development to establish ASCEND as the definitive agency for college players aspiring to play in the NFL — and for their NFL clients aspiring towards generational-changing prosperity; operational systems design to build scalable, process-driven infrastructure across client intake, scouting coordination, and agent workflows; AI agent deployment to increase organizational capacity and enhance responsiveness across business functions; and long-term growth strategy to position ASCEND for sustainable expansion well beyond the 2026 NFL and NIL recruiting cycle.As Daniels has said himself of his commitment to the game: “The game of football has blessed me beyond belief throughout my life. I am honored to pay it back by helping players fulfill their dreams and aspirations.” That sentiment is now backed by a partner whose growth infrastructure is designed to make those dreams achievable.WHY ASCEND FOOTBALL IS DIFFERENTIn a crowded landscape of sports agencies, ASCEND brings something no other representation group can replicate on behalf of their clients: a seasoned Super Bowl winning NFL executive connected to a NFL Agent with real-world legal and negotiating experience.As General Manager and COO, DuJuan Daniels brings nearly two decades of front-office credibility to player representation. A native of Indianapolis and 1997 Indiana Mr. Football Award winner, Daniels led Bishop Chatard High School to the 3A State Championship and went on to letter four years at Boston College. While at Boston College, Daniels earned Academic All-Big East three times and was named Boston College’s Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award winner twice. Upon finishing his playing career, he joined the New England Patriots’ Scouting department in 2006, rising through the ranks to National Scout. During his thirteen year tenure in New England, the Patriots made ten AFC Championship Game appearances, six Super Bowl appearances, winning three Super Bowls Championships (XLIX, LI, LII). In 2019, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Daniels was departing New England to join the Las Vegas Raiders organization in a senior executive role. While in Las Vegas, Daniels served as the Raiders’ Senior National Scout and Assistant Director of Player Personnel. In 2021, he was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. Daniels’ ability to establish and maintain genuine and authentic relationships with front office executives, scouts, and coaches throughout college football and the NFL is unparalleled in the industry.Randy Fisher serves as ASCEND’s CEO and is a Certified NFL Contract Advisor with the NFL Players Association. Over the past twenty years, Fisher has become well-known and is widely respected as an accomplished trial attorney, fierce negotiator, and trusted advocate. Fisher is responsible for handling legal matters for ASCEND and for their clients, including NFL contract negotiations, Revenue Sharing and NIL Collective negotiations, marketing and sponsorship brand deals, and NCAA transfer portal and eligibility matters. Named a “Top 100 Trial Attorney” by the National Trial Lawyers, he has represented and advised countless professional and collegiate athletes on significant and complex legal matters. Fisher attended Valparaiso University and Valparaiso University School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor in 2003. While at Valpo as an undergrad, he lettered three years for the Crusaders football team and was awarded the University’s Outstanding Leadership and Service Award and the Male Athlete Leadership Award. He is also an inductee to the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame: Wisert Chapter (Toledo, Ohio). Fisher’s understanding of the game of football as a former player, combined with his knowledge of the business of football and experience as a legal practitioner and negotiator, gives ASCEND’s clients a decisive advantage.WHAT THIS MEANS FOR PLAYERS AND FAMILIESFor college football players and their families evaluating NIL and NFL player representation, the ASCEND and LOUD Collective partnership represents something meaningful. An agency with experience and expertise, a championship-level pedigree and mindset, paired with a growth organization purpose-built to help clients create marketing opportunities, tell their individualized stories, build, maintain, and protect their brand, strategically manage their careers, both on the football field and beyond, and create the systems that ensure their futures are secure.

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