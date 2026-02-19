Beyond Physician's Patent-Pending AI Delivers 50x Data in Paid Pharma Pilot, Killing Surveys

Beyond Physician Logo Beyond Physician Voice Platform Preview

AI-powered audio intelligence platform engages physicians as experts, capturing deep emotional and contextual insight that checkbox surveys miss.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Physician , an AI-enabled healthcare intelligence company, today announced the commercial launch of its proprietary VOICE platform (Voice-Optimized Intelligence & Cognitive Evaluator), a patent-pending technology that replaces traditional physician surveys with audio-driven expert interviews analyzed by artificial intelligence."We don't survey physicians. We interview them as experts," said Dr. Navin Goyal, Physician Co-founder of Beyond Physician. "Traditional surveys treat physicians like checkboxes: impersonal, mass-distributed, and designed to collect data as cheaply as possible. We physicians hate taking them. Pharma gets shallow data. Everyone loses. We built something that actually listens."The Problem:Pharmaceutical companies spend billions annually on physician market research, yet response rates continue to decline, and the data captures nothing beyond surface-level preference. Physicians commonly view surveys as disrespectful of their expertise, compressing complex clinical judgment into multiple-choice answers.Traditional 10-question surveys generate approximately 10 data points per physician. The VOICE platform extracts 560+ data points from the same 10 questions presented as an audio interview — a 50x increase — by analyzing not just what physicians say, but how they say it. Audio captures rich contextual data a checkbox never could: from hesitation before a safety question to conviction behind a recommendation and beyond.The Technology:The VOICE platform, now patent-pending, uses proprietary algorithms to extract intelligence from physician interviews that surveys simply cannot capture:• 37 acoustic features, including pitch dynamics, speech rate variability, pause patterns, and voice quality markers like jitter and shimmer;• 6 sentiment dimensions calibrated specifically for healthcare decision-making;• Paralinguistic analysis that preserves speech disfluencies as signal, detecting hesitation, conviction, and emotional engagement that traditional transcription discards;• Evidentiary audit trail with timestamped audio linking every insight to the exact moment it was spoken."Physicians know more than any survey can capture," said Brian Penick, Co-founder and Technical Architect. "When a physician's pitch drops while discussing side effects, or their speech rate increases, describing patient outcomes: those are involuntary signals. They reveal how a physician actually weighs a decision. Written answers, whether checkbox or essay, can't capture them. So we built a system that does."First Client Results:In its inaugural commercial engagement, the VOICE platform analyzed expert physician interviews, extracting:• 198 direct quotes with sentiment scoring and audio timestamps;• 9,800+ analyzed data points across the study;• Adoption likelihood scores for each physician with supporting evidence;• Competitive positioning intelligence derived from unprompted physician commentary.The engagement demonstrated that the platform's multi-dimensional sentiment scoring shows strong correlation with actual physician prescribing behavior, a predictive capability traditional surveys have never achieved.The Dashboard:Beyond Physician's solution is a complete, turnkey system that captures audio, extracts insights, and delivers them in an actionable format. Unlike traditional research firms that hand clients hundreds of pages of dense PDFs, Beyond Physician delivers a custom strategy dashboard with prioritized actions on a defined timeline."We're not trying to build a better survey; we're trying to kill surveys entirely," said Christine Wallace, CEO of Beyond Physician. "The methodology is fundamentally broken. Expert interviews analyzed by AI represent an entirely new category of physician intelligence, and we deliver it in a format designed for execution, not a PDF that gets shelved."About Beyond Physician:Beyond Physician started as an opportunity marketplace helping physicians find non-clinical side gigs and free online training. The company expanded into AI-powered physician intelligence in response to customer demand. Today, enterprise clients access AI services through campaigns in which physicians discover, apply for, and are selected for paid expert interviews, creating a seamless pipeline from recruitment to actionable intelligence. The company was founded by physicians and technology leaders, and is proudly headquartered in Columbus, OH.To learn more and request a demo of Beyond Physician's VOICE AI Platform, visit: https://beyondphysician.org/voice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.