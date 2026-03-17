Eric Roberts, Sofia Milos Attended Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charmaine Blake Hosts Star-Studded Oscar Viewing Gala

“A Night of Many Stars” Benefiting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation

Publicist and event producer Charmaine Blake hosted the Star-Studded Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Gala & Gifting Suite, “A Night of Many Stars,” on Oscar Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the elegant Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Ballroom.

The glamorous Oscar celebration brought together celebrities, industry leaders, media, influencers, and VIP guests for an unforgettable evening honoring excellence in film, television, and humanitarian achievement while supporting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, which empowers underserved youth through arts, mentorship, and life-enriching opportunities.

HONOREES

Eric Roberts — Legacy Award (Featured Honoree)

Recognized for his extraordinary and enduring career in film and television spanning decades of acclaimed performances.

Golden Brooks — Humanitarian Award

Celebrated for her philanthropic leadership and impactful acting career, including her breakout role on Girlfriends and her recurring role on Power Book II: Ghost.

Kathy Garver — Golden Era of Hollywood Award

Honored for her iconic contributions to classic and contemporary entertainment. Beloved for her starring role in Family Affair, Garver’s extensive career also includes appearances in the Spider-Man and Superman television franchises, along with numerous film, television, and voice acting credits spanning decades.

Miguel A. Núñez Jr. — Artist of Distinction Award

Recognized for his dynamic career in film and television, including Juwanna Mann, The Return of the Living Dead, and Tour of Duty, and currently appearing in the series The Family Business: New Orleans.

Jeff Gum — Producer Excellence Award

Recognized for his achievements as a film producer and actor, with credits connected to major productions including Rambo: Last Blood, Tesla, and The Vault. Throughout his career he has worked alongside notable actors including Ethan Hawke, John Travolta, and Sylvester Stallone.

Shahla Dorriz — Heritage Award

Recognized for preserving cultural heritage and inspiring excellence through her work in the arts and community.

SPECIAL GUESTS & CELEBRITY ATTENDEES

Sofia Milos — Actress best known for her role as Detective Yelina Salas on the hit television series CSI: Miami.

Starletta DuPois — Appears as Grandma Minnie in the Oscar-nominated film One Battle After Another, sharing scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Regina King.

Manu Bennett — Internationally known for his roles as Crixus in Spartacus, Slade Wilson / Deathstroke in Arrow, and Azog the Defiler in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Tacarra Williams — Comedian and actress known for her stand-up performances and her recurring role on the BET+ series The Family Business: New Orleans.

Lalania Hudson — Model and sister of actress Kate Hudson.

Annie Tuma — Actress recurring as Medic Nguyen on the Golden Globe-winning series The Pitt.

Barbara Luna — Known for her role as Lt. Marlena Moreau in Star Trek and appearances in One Life to Live.

Anne Worley — Beloved comedian and regular on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.

Myrna Hansen — Actress, model, and Miss USA 1953 known for appearances in 77 Sunset Strip.

Ruta Lee — Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree known for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Funny Face, and Witness for the Prosecution.

Stanley Livingston — Actor, producer, and director best known for his role as Chip Douglas on My Three Sons.

Jacob Shovelski and many more notable figures from film, television, music, and media were also in attendance.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Guests enjoyed celebrity red carpet arrivals beginning at 2:00 PM, followed by award presentations at 3:00 PM, before watching the live broadcast of the Academy Awards on a large high-definition screen.

A special tribute performance honoring Marilyn Monroe was presented by Shelley Michelle, adding a classic Hollywood moment to the evening.

Following the Academy Awards broadcast, guests continued the celebration at an energetic after-party, highlighted by a fashion runway show by Betta J Collection, one of the standout moments of the night.

Guests also enjoyed a performance by Rueben Cannon, singer and producer and brother of Nick Cannon, during the after-party.

The Faber Ryan Youth Foundation youth performers also took the stage, showcasing their talent and representing the organization’s mission of empowering young people through the arts.

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