Charmaine Oscar Viewing Manu Bennett ,Eric Roberts, Beatta J Collection, Golden Brooks
Charmaine Blake PR Firm
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publicist and event producer Charmaine Blake hosted the highly anticipated Star-Studded Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Gala & Gifting Suite, “A Night of Many Stars,” on Oscar Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the elegant Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Ballroom.
The glamorous Oscar celebration brought together celebrities, industry leaders, media, influencers, and VIP guests for an unforgettable evening honoring excellence in film, television, and humanitarian achievement—while supporting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, which empowers underserved youth through arts, mentorship, and life-enriching opportunities.
HONOREES
Eric Roberts — Legacy Award
Recognized for his extraordinary and enduring career in film and television spanning decades of acclaimed performances.
Golden Brooks — Humanitarian Award
Celebrated for her philanthropic leadership and impactful acting career, including her breakout role on Girlfriends and her recurring role on Power Book II: Ghost.
Kathy Garver — Golden Era of Hollywood Award
Honored for her iconic contributions to classic and contemporary entertainment. Best known for her starring role in Family Affair, Garver’s extensive career also includes appearances in the Spider-Man and Superman television franchises, along with numerous film, television, and voice acting credits.
Miguel A. Núñez Jr. — Artist of Distinction Award
Recognized for his dynamic career in film and television, including Juwanna Mann, The Return of the Living Dead, and Tour of Duty, and currently appearing in The Family Business: New Orleans.
Jeff Gum — Producer Excellence Award
Recognized for his achievements as a film producer and actor, with credits including Rambo: Last Blood, Tesla, and The Vault, and collaborations alongside Ethan Hawke, John Travolta, and Sylvester Stallone.
Shahla Dorriz — Heritage Award
Recognized for preserving cultural heritage and inspiring excellence through her work in the arts and community.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Guests enjoyed celebrity red carpet arrivals beginning at 2:00 PM, followed by award presentations at 3:00 PM, before watching the live broadcast of the Academy Awards .
The evening delivered a luxury experience from start to finish, featuring elegant décor, a delicious gourmet dinner, and fine wine, all set against a backdrop of classic Hollywood glamour.
A standout moment of the night was the Beatta J Collection fashion runway show, which captivated the audience and emerged as one of the defining highlights of the evening, bringing high-fashion energy and sophistication to the celebration.
The event was further elevated by the presence of Golden Era of Hollywood legends, including Ruta Lee, Barbara Luna, Carole Wells, Myrna Hansen, Gigi Perreau, Stanley Livingston, Lisa Lew, Carol LeVeque, and Marc Saltarelli, adding a rare and distinguished touch of timeless prestige.
Additional highlights included:
A special tribute performance honoring Marilyn Monroe by Shelley Michelle
A live after-party performance by Rueben Cannon
A showcase by Faber Ryan Youth Foundation performers, highlighting emerging young talent
Following the Academy Awards broadcast, guests continued the celebration at an energetic after-party, where fashion, music, and entertainment created an unforgettable finale.
SPECIAL GUESTS & CELEBRITY ATTENDEES
Sofia Milos — Known for her role as Detective Yelina Salas on CSI: Miami
Starletta DuPois — Appears in the Oscar-nominated film One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Regina King
Manu Bennett — Known for Spartacus, Arrow, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Tacarra Williams — Comedian and actress, recurring on The Family Business: New Orleans
Lalania Hudson — Model and sister of actress Kate Hudson
Annie Tuma — Actress recurring on The Pitt
Anne Worley — Legendary comedian from Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In
Jacob Shovelski, along with many more notable figures from film, television, music, and media, were also in attendance
Sponsored by:
Chef Jeffray: Marsatta Chocolate
LP Entertainment
Booze Burner
MEDIA & PHOTOS
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www.charmaineprfirm.com
Charmaine Blake
Charmaine Blake PR Firm
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