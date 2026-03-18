Hollywood Icons: Barbara Luna, Ruta Lee, Gigi Perreau, Attended Charmaine Blake Oscar Viewing

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Icons Gather to Honor Eric Roberts at Charmaine Blake’s “Night of Many Stars” Oscar Viewing Gala

Benefiting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation

Publicist and event producer Charmaine Blake hosted her highly anticipated Star-Studded Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Gala & Gifting Suite, “A Night of Many Stars,” on Oscar Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Ballroom.

The elegant celebration brought together Hollywood legends, industry leaders, media, and VIP guests for an unforgettable evening honoring excellence in entertainment while supporting the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, dedicated to empowering underserved youth through arts, mentorship, and education.

HONORING ERIC ROBERTS

The evening’s centerpiece was the recognition of acclaimed actor Eric Roberts, who received the Legacy Award.

HOLLYWOOD ICONS & INDUSTRY LEGENDS IN ATTENDANCE

In a rare and distinguished gathering, a remarkable group of Hollywood icons and respected industry figures were in attendance to celebrate the evening and honor Eric Roberts.

Among the distinguished Hollywood icons were:

Barbara Luna — Known for Star Trek, The Outer Limits, and One Life to Live

Ruta Lee — Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree known for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Funny Face, and Witness for the Prosecution

Carole Wells — Star of the television series National Velvet

Myrna Hansen — Actress, model, and Miss USA 1953, known for The Wayward Bus

Gigi Perreau — Acclaimed child star known for Madame Curie and Shadow on the Wall

Stanley Livingston — Known for his role as Chip Douglas on the classic television series My Three Sons

These legendary figures represent the enduring legacy and golden era of Hollywood, bringing timeless prestige and authenticity to the evening.

They were joined by Lisa Lew, Carol LeVeque, Samuel Claesson, Jimmy Cortiana, Frank Sheftel, Marc Saltarelli, and Steve Masterson, whose contributions across film, television, and independent cinema continue to shape the entertainment industry.

Together, this extraordinary group brought a sense of timeless Hollywood glamour, legacy, and creative excellence to the evening, perfectly reflecting the spirit of “A Night of Many Stars.”

A NIGHT OF PURPOSE AND PRESTIGE

Beyond the glamour, the gala served a greater purpose — raising awareness and support for the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, which provides life-changing opportunities for underserved youth through the arts and mentorship programs.

Charmaine Blake continues to create platforms that celebrate Hollywood’s legacy while inspiring the next generation.

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