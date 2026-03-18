RadSite to Host Webinar on Promoting Radiology Technologist Skill Quantification: From Competency to Consistency

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer Derek Rishel, Senior Account Manager, Subtle Medical

RadSite to Host Complimentary Session on March 25

As imaging technology and workflows continue to evolve, organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of more objective ways to measure and support technologist performance.” — Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, is hosting a complimentary webinar entitled “Promoting Radiology Technologist Skill Quantification: From Competency to Consistency.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. Registration is available here The discussion will explore how imaging providers can more effectively define, measure, and strengthen technologist skills across advanced diagnostic imaging environments. Panelists will define what “skill quantification” means, compare traditional training approaches with newer emerging models, and highlight common gaps in training, oversight, and performance evaluation.Moderator: Mark Hiatt, MD, Chief Medical Officer, RadSitePanelists:• Matthew Hayes, Creator/President, ScanLab & ImagingU• Laura Kassa, President, RadXcel• Derek Rishel, Senior Account Manager, Subtle MedicalThe panelists will discuss practical strategies for assessing competency in CT and MRI, aligning training with real-world clinical demands, and translating skill measurement into meaningful improvements in consistency and clinical outcomes.“Radiology technologists are central to the safety and quality of diagnostic imaging, yet the field has historically relied on training and certification as proxies for ongoing competency. As imaging technology and workflows continue to evolve, organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of more objective ways to measure and support technologist performance,” said Mark Hiatt, MD, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite. “This discussion will explore practical approaches to translating competency into consistent, high-quality imaging across CT, MRI, and emerging models such as remote scanning.”The conversation will also address how education platforms, analytics, and AI-enabled tools can support technologists and imaging leaders without adding unnecessary operational burden.“Advanced software and AI tools are creating new opportunities to support technologists in delivering consistent image quality and efficient workflows,” stated Derek Rishel, Senior Account Manager, Subtle Medical. “At the same time, these technologies highlight the importance of understanding how technologist techniques and experience influence outcomes. Quantifying skills and performance can help imaging organizations identify opportunities for education, optimization, and ultimately better patient care.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.Stay ahead of industry trends with RadSite’s YouTube channel . With over 40 webinars led by industry experts, we explore critical developments in imaging, AI, and healthcare trends. Subscribe today to view our latest sessions.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

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