Textellent Introduces Messaging Automation That Lets Headquarters Control Timing While Locations Customize Content

New feature for multi-location brands that combines corporate control with franchisee-level messaging flexibility for real-time operational alerts & reminders.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Textellent, a leader in business SMS and automation, today announced the launch of new triggered templates . This new capability is designed for multi-location brands to automate their operational messages, originating from their back-office systems, while also allowing individual locations to tailor the messages for their specific services and offerings.Many franchise and enterprise brands invest significant IT resources to integrate their internal systems (appointment calendars, CRMs, order/fulfillment systems, etc.) with messaging platforms using APIs to trigger texts. In most cases, these integrations require the headquarters to provide the entire message content to the API. As a result, the messages themselves often become rigid, and even small variations across locations, such as modifying a service or offer, require IT effort. When you are a brand with 10, 20, or 100+ locations, requiring IT effort to support location-specific variations in messages becomes unrealistic.These new triggered templates remove this limitation. Instead of requiring headquarters to send the full message content through the API, they can now simply reference a template through the API and pass the necessary variables. The message content itself is maintained within said template inside Textellent, and allows edits at the location level. Now, individual locations can customize their messages without requiring changes to the headquarters-created API integration, which triggers at the right time and under the right circumstances.This approach allows headquarters to continue controlling the automation logic, such as when a message should be triggered based on scheduling or other back office system considerations, while giving franchisees flexibility over the messaging itself.“We recognize that not all franchise locations are the same, even within the same organization,” said Lauren Hamilton, Marketing Manager at Textellent. “When headquarters systems trigger an appointment reminder from a centralized calendar, any customization for service variations across locations has historically been very difficult. One location may offer a painting class only, while another location offers a pottery add-on as well. With the new triggered templates, the appointment reminder messages can be modified to allow for that variation by location, all while using the same HQ automation trigger and integration.”The new triggered templates are now available to brands using Textellent’s API capabilities , enabling automated (and scalable) messaging that adapts to local needs without sacrificing efficiency or brand consistency.To learn more about Textellent’s automation and messaging solutions, visit www.textellent.com About TextellentTextellent provides automated SMS solutions designed to help businesses improve communication, streamline scheduling, and strengthen customer relationships. With features including automated campaigns, appointment reminders, integrations with leading business software, and advanced messaging tools, Textellent enables organizations to deliver timely, personalized communication at scale.

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