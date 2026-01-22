Textellent's New Universal Credit Management Gives Franchise Brands Better Control Over Messaging Costs Across Locations

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Textellent, a leader in business texting and appointment scheduling, introduced a major new enhancement for franchise and multi-location organizations: Universal Credit Management, a system that brings headquarters-level insights and control to how messaging budgets are used across the brand.As more customer engagement shifts to SMS, franchise brands need a simple way to manage which text interactions are funded centrally and which remain the responsibility of individual locations. Textellent’s new Universal Credit Management framework gives franchisors the flexibility they need without interfering with local operations.“Leading franchise brands are looking for better visibility into how text messaging supports their growth,” said Wade Mosier, Head of Sales at Textellent. “Universal Credit Management gives them that clarity. Every campaign is accounted for, and headquarters can feel confident in their SMS strategy.”Universal Credit Management: Headquarters-Level Control Over Who Pays for WhatTextellent’s new Universal Credit Management gives franchisors flexible control over how text credits are used and funded:1. HQ rules for credit usage: Headquarters can define which campaigns, message types, or automations are covered by brand-owned credits versus those funded by individual franchise locations.2. Separate campaign policies: Franchisors can choose to cover specific message categories. For example:(a) Brand-wide promotional text blasts and campaigns(b) Mandatory compliance or announcement messageswhile leaving local 1-to-1 text messages (such as appointment reminders or local promotions) to be funded at the franchise location level.3. Budget visibility and predictability: Better control over message types and cost allocation helps headquarters manage budget, plan spending, and measure ROI for organization-funded campaigns.4. Support for mixed funding models: Brands can run a mix of centrally and locally funded campaigns without losing clarity on who is paying for what.Built for Franchise and Multi-Location GrowthThese new features build on Textellent’s franchise-ready foundation , which already includes:- Centralized brand templates with flexible local customization- Reliable scheduling and appointment workflows for each location- Automated campaigns for reactivation, reviews, reminders, and more- Detailed reporting at both the brand and location levelsWith the addition of Universal Credit Management and complementary features like brand-wide Do Not Text (DNT) controls, Textellent provides franchisors with stronger oversight of messaging budgets, governance, and program performance, while enabling local teams to send individualized customer communication.About TextellentTextellent is an award-winning SMS platform built for franchise systems . Teams set brand-approved templates and rules, while franchisees customize and automate local messages from 1-to-1 texts to large campaigns with built-in opt-in compliance and unified reporting. Franchises use Textellent to reduce no-shows, boost repeat business, and respond to leads faster, without losing consistency or control.To learn more, visit https://textellent.com/texting-for-franchise-system/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.