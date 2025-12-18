Textellent Launches New Enhancements for Franchise Brands to Improve Compliance Across Locations

Brand-wide Do Not Text (DNT) controls give franchise brands better TCPA compliance protection.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Textellent, an award-winning business texting and appointment scheduling platform, announced a powerful new feature for franchise and multi-location brands. This enhancement: Brand-wide Do Not Text (DNT) control, gives headquarters unprecedented control over compliance across every location in its network.Texting has become one of the preferred ways for customers to engage with brands, so franchisors must balance local flexibility with strict brand and compliance standards. Textellent’s new franchise capabilities are built to help brands scale responsibly while keeping experiences consistent and compliant.“Franchisors want the benefits of localized engagement without losing control of brand standards or risking compliance gaps,” said Wade Mosier, Head of Sales at Textellent. “This new franchise feature makes it simple: every opt-out is honored across the brand.”Brand-Wide/Cross-System Do Not Text (DNT): One Opt-Out, Protected EverywhereThe new brand-wide DNT capability works to ensure that once a customer opts out, that preference is enforced across the entire franchise network, in real time:- Network-wide suppression: If any franchise location marks a contact as Do Not Text, that status is automatically applied across all locations and relevant brand accounts.- Cross-system DNT syncing: If an external tool (such as a CRM, marketing platform, or other system of record) flags a contact as DNT, Textellent can receive that signal and apply it universally across the brand’s messaging, and also send updated DNT status back to integrated systems so preferences stay in sync everywhere.- Reduced compliance risk: Brand-wide/Cross-System DNT ensures no location accidentally texts a contact who has already opted out elsewhere.- Unified customer experience: Customers experience the brand as one entity. Their preferences are honored consistently, regardless of which location they last interacted with.Built for Franchise and Multi-Location GrowthThis new feature builds on Textellent’s existing strengths for franchise and multi-location businesses, including:- Centralized brand templates with flexible local customization- Robust scheduling and appointment workflows per location- Automated campaigns for reactivation, reviews, reminders, and more- Detailed reporting at both brand and location levelsCombined with brand-wide DNT Textellent, now gives franchisors deeper control over compliance—while still empowering local teams to engage customers effectively.AvailabilityThe new franchise feature is now available to eligible Textellent customers. Existing franchise and multi-location accounts can work with their Textellent representative to enable brand-wide DNT.For more information or to see these features in action, visit textellent.com or schedule a demo with a franchise specialist.About TextellentTextellent is an award-winning SMS platform built for franchise systems . Teams set brand-approved templates and rules, while franchisees customize and automate local messages from 1-to-1 texts to large campaigns with built-in opt-in compliance and unified reporting. Franchises use Textellent to reduce no-shows, boost repeat business, and respond to leads faster, without losing consistency or control.To learn more, visit https://textellent.com/texting-for-franchise-system/

