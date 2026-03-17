THE PROFESSIONAL GRAPPLING FEDERATION ENTERS WEEK 3 ADDING CREATOR TV TO ITS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Kings Hold the Lead, Twisters Close the Gap And Phenoms, Wolverines Regroup In Week 3 With Exciting Races In The Team And Individual Points Standings

The PGF is an exciting addition to our network,” said Joe Ochoa, Creator TV Co-Founder and General Manager “The league is growing exponentially and a great fit for our sports audience.” — Joe Ochoa, Creator TV Co-Founder and General Manager

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Grappling Federation ( PGF ) announced that Creator TV has joined its live streaming distribution partners. Creator TV is a fast-growing global streaming network focused on creator-led content and live sports programming. The addition of Creator TV expands PGF's domestic and international footprint and provides new opportunities for fans to watch the league’s fast-paced, team-based grappling format.“With expanded distribution and a tightening leaderboard, Week 3 promises to be one of the most consequential nights of the season so far,” said Brandon Mccaghren, PGF Commissioner.“The PGF is an exciting addition to our network,” said Joe Ochoa, Creator TV Co-Founder and General Manager “The league is growing exponentially and a great fit for our sports audience.”The Las Vegas Kings remain atop the leaderboard with 60 points, but the Alabama Twisters have surged into striking distance with 53 points, setting up a pivotal week of competition on Wednesday, March 18 in Las Vegas. The race for the individual athlete lead has become equally intense. Kevin Beuhring currently sits just one point ahead of Jett Thompson, meaning every match on the Week 3 card could reshape the leaderboard.Week 2 reinforced what many around the league are beginning to recognize: the Kings and the Twisters are emerging as the early standards of the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phenoms and Colorado Wolverines enter Week 3 looking to change the narrative and climb back into contention.Several matchups on the Week 3 slate could dramatically shift both the team standings and the individual race:Jared Fekete vs. Andrew Kochel – The Kings and Phenoms open with a matchup that could set the tone for the night.Jett Thompson vs. Kyle Chambers – With Thompson just one point behind the individual leader, every early match carries major implications.Kevin Beuhring vs. Jayden Groner – The current athlete leader faces a dangerous Wolverines matchup right out of the gate.Chuy Magaña vs. Kevin Beuhring – One of Week 2’s breakout performers for the Kings meets the current points leader in one of the night’s most anticipated matches.Andrew Kochel vs. Anthony Salisbury – Philadelphia looks for a late-card surge while Alabama’s deep roster continues to apply pressure.For the Las Vegas Kings, Week 3 is about maintaining control. Athletes like Jett Thompson, Austin Oranday, and Chuy Magaña have helped create a balanced attack across the lineup that has carried the team through the first two weeks.The Alabama Twisters, meanwhile, arrive with growing momentum. Week 2 showed the power of their lineup when Beuhring, Carlton, Haven, and the rest of the roster begin stacking points in the same night. If that surge continues, Week 3 could turn the season into a two-team sprint.The Philadelphia Phenoms remain a threat with athletes like Andrew Kochel and Shawn Melanson, but the team will need a strong performance to prove Week 2 was merely a stumble rather than the start of a trend.For the Colorado Wolverines, the strategy may be different. With Jonathan Wilson returning to the Week 3 schedule and Jayden Groner back in rotation, Colorado could reshape the standings by disrupting the plans of the teams above them.Where to watch:www.pgf.worldAbout the Professional Grapplers Federation (PGF)The Professional Grapplers Federation (PGF) is a groundbreaking professional Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling league designed to transform Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from a tournament-based martial art into a mainstream spectator sport and viable career path for athletes. Built on a team-based, seasonal format with franchise ownership, rankings, and story-driven live-streamed events, the PGF delivers fast-paced, submission-focused grappling that is optimized for both hardcore Jiu-Jitsu practitioners and new combat sports fans. Through weekly episodes, live broadcasts, and on-demand digital content, the PGF showcases elite grapplers while creating compelling narratives that drive engagement across social media and streaming platforms.Co-founded by an elite group of innovators, the PGF brings together music, media, and martial arts at the highest level. Zoltan Bathory, judo and Jiu-Jitsu black belt, national silver medalist, serial entrepreneur, and founder/guitarist of multi-platinum hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch, leads the charge in global brand vision and athlete advocacy. Keelan Lawyer, founder of Subconscious Studios, is a pioneer in Jiu-Jitsu cinematography and production, leveraging cutting-edge video technology to elevate how grappling is filmed, packaged, and experienced. Brandon McCaghren, a 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt, PGF Commissioner, and one of the most recognizable voices in modern grappling through his work with UFC, CJJ, EBI, and ADCC, drives rules innovation, athlete development, and fan education. Heather Grace Gracie, CEO of Gracie Fight Management and granddaughter of Carlos Gracie Sr., connects the PGF to the legendary Gracie Jiu-Jitsu dynasty while applying her expertise in fighter management, brand building, and combat sports entrepreneurship.The PGF is further supported by a world-class advisory board featuring some of the most influential names in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts: Royce Gracie, Carlos Machado, Jean Jacques Machado, Eddie Bravo, Pedro Sauer, Renzo Gracie, Mike Swain, Joe Marchal, Jonathan Anastas, Mica Cipili, and Erik Reynolds. Together, they guide the league’s competitive format, athlete pipeline, and global expansion strategy to ensure the PGF remains at the forefront of modern grappling.The Professional Grapplers Federation continues to redefine how Jiu-Jitsu is watched, monetized, and experienced combining high-production streaming, league structure, and elite competition to build the future of professional grappling. For schedules, athlete rosters, live streams, sponsorship opportunities, and franchise information, visit https://www.pgf.world For franchise inquiries, sponsorships contact marketing@pgf.world.For media inquiries bios, assets and interviews please contact: erik@studiostrategic.com

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