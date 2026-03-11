This SXSW Event Turns Tic Tac Toe Into a Worldwide Esports Tournament

Victor Varnardo, founder World Tic-Tac-Toe Championship Play Tic Tac Toe

The Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship hits South by Southwest March 12–18. Play live, climb the leaderboard, and see the global winner crowned March 18

Only at the world's biggest technology and culture event, can one of the world's oldest games be reimagined to capture the attention of the SXSW community and global video game community,” — said Victor Varnardo, founder of High Score Game Arcade

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the world’s simplest games is being transformed into a global esports spectacle at South by Southwest as the Worldwide Tic Tac Toe Championship hosts a week-long public activation during the festival from March 12–18.Festival attendees and online players alike will compete for global leaderboard dominance in a fast-growing viral tournament hosted on HighScoreGameArcade.com. The SXSW activation will run daily from noon to 8:00 PM, giving players the chance to step up, play live matches, and watch their rankings climb in real time.“Tic-tac-toe may be simple, but that’s exactly why it works as a global esport, everyone already knows the rules. By crowning the world’s first tic-tac-toe champion at South by Southwest, we’re proving that technology can turn even the most familiar game into a worldwide competition,” said Victor Varnardo, founder of High Score Game Arcade Prizes for the competition will be announced on March 12, with the championship winner officially crowned on March 18.The tournament is led by the self-declared supervillain persona Victor Varnado, who has reimagined Tic Tac Toe as a global competitive event and created a genius new way to play the famous casual game.Players can participate instantly by visiting: HighScoreGameArcade.comThe browser-based competition allows players worldwide to face opponents in real time while competing for leaderboard placement. As participation grows, the championship prize pool increases alongside it. Matches can be played on a phone, tablet, or laptop, allowing SXSW attendees and global competitors to participate simultaneously.SXSW Activation DetailsLocation: Austin, TexasDates: March 12–18, 2026Hours: Daily from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PMFestival-goers will be able to:Play live Tic Tac Toe matches against global competitorsRepresent their city on the worldwide leaderboardWatch rankings update live as matches are playedParticipate in surprise awards and media events throughout the weekThe weeklong activation builds toward the final championship announcement on March 18, when the top-ranked player in the world will be crowned.About the Worldwide High Score LeagueThe Worldwide High Score League organizes global leaderboard competitions for simple, accessible games designed to create viral competitive moments across the internet and real-world events.More information:WorldwideHighScore.comVictor Varnado, known professionally as King Supernuts is a New Yorker cartoonist, patented inventor, comedian, filmmaker, and media technologist. His work has appeared across Comedy Central, Marvel Entertainment, truTV, and The New Yorker. Through the King Supernuts persona, Varnado blends technology, comedy, and interactive art to create large-scale experiences disguised as entertainment.Learn more:KingSupernuts.com

