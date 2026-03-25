THE PROFESSIONAL GRAPPLING FEDERATION CLOSES ITS 5TH SEVEN-FIGURE FRANCHISE DEAL, SIGNS ST. LOUIS OUTLAWS

League Signals Accelerating Demand With Additional Franchise Deals In Active Negotiation

Five seven-figure franchise deals in early expansion is not typical for a combat sports property.” — Zoltan Bathory

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Grappling Federation (PGF) today announced the signing of the St. Louis Outlaws, marking the league’s fifth seven-figure franchise agreement as it continues scaling its team-based professional grappling model.With multiple additional franchise deals currently in negotiation, the PGF is demonstrating early expansion patterns consistent with breakout professional sports leagues, positioning itself as the first scalable league structure in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.Fans can stream all matches live on Kick.com , PGF.world, the PGF Youtube Channel.The St. Louis Outlaws are owned by Confluence Combat Group, led by veteran marketing and sponsorship executive Lloyd Wideman, who will serve as Managing Director.Wideman brings over two decades of experience in sponsorship strategy and brand activation across motorsports and professional football, with past work including Purina, Aflac, and Hallmark.“We’re building a league designed from day one to function like the NFL or NBA, with team ownership, media infrastructure, and long-term asset value,” said Brandon McCaghren, PGF Commissioner. “This is what happens when a sport reaches structural readiness for scale and we’re there.”“We set out to bring Jiu-Jitsu, one of the fastest growing sports in the world, to mainstream audiences while creating a real path for athletes to become paid professionals,” said Zoltan Bathory, PGF co-owner. “That goal is no longer theoretical. It’s now within reach. Five seven-figure franchise deals in early expansion is not typical for a combat sports property,” Bathory added.Wideman brings a family legacy of identifying and settling new frontiers, mirroring the PGF's pioneer spirit.“My family didn’t wait for the map to be drawn; we were part of the team that drew it,” said Lloyd Wideman, Managing Director of the St. Louis Outlaws. “Widemans have always been entrepreneurs who recognized life-changing business opportunities like the Professional Grappling Federation. To pioneer a new professional league is rare. You either board the train, or you get left at the station.”Wideman is a descendant of Missouri’s earliest pioneers, with roots dating back to 1799, and has spent over 20 years leading national experiential and marketing initiatives for iconic brands including Purina, Aflac, and Hallmark Cards.About the Professional Grappling Federation (PGF)The Professional Grappling Federation (PGF) is a groundbreaking professional Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling league designed to transform Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from a tournament-based hobby into a mainstream spectator sport and viable career path for athletes. Built on a team-based, seasonal format with franchise ownership, rankings, and story-driven live-streamed events, the PGF delivers fast-paced, submission-focused grappling that is optimized for both hardcore Jiu-Jitsu practitioners and new combat sports fans. Through weekly episodes, live broadcasts, and on-demand digital content, the PGF showcases elite grapplers while creating compelling narratives that drive engagement across social media and streaming platforms.Co-founded by an elite group of innovators, the PGF brings together music, media, and martial arts at the highest level. Zoltan Bathory, judo and Jiu-Jitsu black belt, national silver medalist, serial entrepreneur, and founder/guitarist of multi-platinum hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch, leads the charge in global brand vision and athlete advocacy. Keelan Lawyer, founder of Subconscious Studios, is a pioneer in Jiu-Jitsu cinematography and production, leveraging cutting-edge video technology to elevate how grappling is filmed, packaged, and experienced. Brandon McCaghren, a 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt, PGF Commissioner, and one of the most recognizable voices in modern grappling through his work with UFC, CJJ, EBI, and ADCC, drives rules innovation, athlete development, and fan education. Heather Grace Gracie, CEO of Gracie Fight Management and granddaughter of Carlos Gracie Sr., connects the PGF to the legendary Gracie Jiu-Jitsu dynasty while applying her expertise in fighter management, brand building, and combat sports entrepreneurship.The PGF is further supported by a world-class advisory board featuring some of the most influential names in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts: Royce Gracie, Carlos Machado, Jean Jacques Machado, Eddie Bravo, Pedro Sauer, Renzo Gracie, Mike Swain, Joe Marchal, Mica Cipili, and Erik Reynolds. Together, they guide the league’s competitive format, athlete pipeline, and global expansion strategy to ensure the PGF remains at the forefront of modern grappling.The Professional Grappling Federation continues to redefine how Jiu-Jitsu is watched, monetized, and experienced, combining high-production streaming, league structure, and elite competition to build the future of professional grappling. For schedules, athlete rosters, live streams, sponsorship opportunities, and franchise information, visit https://www.pgf.world/ For franchise inquiries, sponsorships contact marketing@pgf.world.For media inquiries, bios, assets, and interviews, please contact: erik@studiostrategic.com.

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