Redacted Industries Announces Launch of Updated Website Featuring Initial Production Timeline and Development Progress

Redacted Industries launches updated website with production timeline and progress updates as it advances toward first spotting scope prototype.

We’re proud that we’re moving forward and have engaged a great technical contracting company. This updated website reflects our commitment to transparency as we continue building...” — Brandon Sisson, CEO

FT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redacted Industries Announces Launch of Updated Website Featuring Initial Production Timeline and Development ProgressCompany Continues Advancement Toward First Product PrototypeRedacted Industries Inc. (OTC: RDCT) today announced that its updated corporate website, available at https://www.redactedoptics.com/ , is expected to go live on Thursday, March 19, 2026.The updated website is intended to provide shareholders, partners, and prospective customers with expanded visibility into the Company’s development progress, including an initial high-level production schedule for its first product, a long-range spotting scope currently in development.The production schedule outlined on the website is expected to culminate in a prototype, with timing and progress dependent on the Company’s ability to secure continued funding. The Company emphasized that all development timelines remain subject to change based on financing, technical progress, and other operational factors.The new website will also include additional information regarding the Company’s development strategy, product direction, and ongoing efforts to move from early-stage concept toward commercialization readiness.“We’re proud that we’re moving forward and have engaged a great technical contracting company,” said Brandon, CEO of Redacted Industries. “This updated website reflects our commitment to transparency as we continue building toward our first prototype and advancing the business.”The Company noted that it remains in the early stages of product development, and while meaningful progress is being made, there can be no assurance regarding the timing of prototype completion or eventual commercialization.Redacted Industries will continue to provide updates as development progresses and additional milestones are achieved.About Redacted Industries Inc.Redacted Industries Inc. (OTC: RDCT) is focused on the development of advanced optical technologies designed for demanding professional applications. The Company is currently developing its first product, a long-range spotting scope, and is working toward transitioning from early-stage development to commercialization.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch of the Company’s updated website, anticipated production timelines, development milestones, prototype completion, funding requirements, and potential commercialization of the Company’s products.Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the Company’s ability to secure additional funding, successfully complete product development, engage and manage third-party contractors, address technical challenges, and bring products to market.There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the anticipated development milestones, complete a prototype, or successfully commercialize its products. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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