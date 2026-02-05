Redacted Optics Launches Official Website, Expanding Public Access to Product and Corporate Details

Website launch fulfills commitment to ongoing shareholder communication and transparency

Redacted Industries (OTCMKTS:RDCT)

Transparency and consistency matter. This website gives everyone a place to review what we’ve discussed publicly and sets the foundation for continued disclosures as milestones are reached.” — Brandon Sisson, CEO

FT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redacted Optics, a wholly owned subsidiary of RDCT, today announced the launch of its official website, www.RedactedOptics.com , providing expanded public access to product concepts, company direction, and high-level technical details previously referenced in shareholder communications.The website rollout follows commitments made by management to provide regular, substantive updates and greater transparency as the company advances toward the introduction of its first designed solution, which is expected to be announced later this month.The site includes background on Redacted Optics’ mission, its approach to next-generation visual and augmented firearm optics, and contextual information intended to help shareholders and interested parties better understand the company’s technology roadmap and development philosophy.“Transparency and consistency matter, particularly as we move from concept into execution,” said Brandon Sisson, CEO of Redacted Optics. “This website gives shareholders and industry observers a centralized place to review what we’ve discussed publicly and sets the foundation for continued disclosures as milestones are reached.”Management emphasized that the website is intended to complement — not replace — formal disclosures, press releases, and regulatory filings, and that additional updates will continue to be communicated through established channels.The company expects to expand the site’s content over time as product development progresses and further announcements are made.Forward-Looking Statements DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to product development, design validation, manufacturing readiness, anticipated announcements, timing of commercialization, regulatory positioning, and future operations.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to management as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in development scope or timelines, engineering or manufacturing challenges, supply-chain constraints, regulatory or classification determinations, availability of capital, market conditions, and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s public filings and disclosures.The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.Any references to regulatory status or classification are based on current design intent and understanding and do not constitute a formal determination by any regulatory authority.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.