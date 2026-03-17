Dana Safety Supply Expands Border-to-Border Texas Coverage with New El Paso Facility

Dana Safety Supply’s new El Paso, Texas Location

Major Public Safety equipment supplier chooses El Paso for its newest upfitting hub, marking the 11th location in the lone star state.

Building a true statewide network of upfitting facilities allows us to deliver improved speed, capacity, and the flexibility to support agencies from the border to the northernmost parts of the state.” — David Russo, CEO, Dana Safety Supply

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Safety Supply, the nation’s largest distributor and upfitter of public safety vehicle equipment, today announces the opening of its newest Texas facility in El Paso, TX . The new 18,560 square-foot location features 12 dedicated emergency vehicle upfitting bays and secure parking for more than 200 vehicles, and marks the company’s 11th location in the state, significantly strengthening its border-to-border service network while reinforcing its commitment to delivering faster turnaround times and localized support for law enforcement and public safety agencies.The El Paso location plays a critical role in Dana Safety Supply’s statewide production strategy, allowing the company to balance emergency vehicle upfitting workloads across multiple Texas facilities. By leveraging a coordinated network of shops positioned throughout the state, Dana Safety Supply can shift projects to locations with the greatest available bandwidth, improving lead times and ensuring agencies receive mission-ready vehicles when they need them most.Operations will be guided by Dana Safety Supply’s seasoned Texas leadership team, led by Regional General Manager Chuck Geocaris, whose experience overseeing large-scale fleet programs and regional production capacity continues to drive consistent performance and customer support across the state.“Our continued expansion in Texas reflects our commitment to the region and to the men and women we support every day,” said David Russo, President and CEO of Dana Safety Supply. "Building a true statewide network of upfitting facilities allows us to deliver improved speed, capacity, and the flexibility to support agencies from the border to the northernmost parts of the state. This investment ensures our customers have the resources and response capability they need to stay ready for any scenario.”The El Paso facility will provide full emergency vehicle upfitting services, installation of advanced warning systems, integrated fleet equipment, and BallisTech™ Vehicle Armoring Solutions designed to enhance officer survivability. Supporting agencies throughout the region is a large and experienced outside sales organization led by Regional Sales Manager Michael Jones, whose Texas-based team works directly with departments to deliver tactical gear, body armor, duty equipment, and comprehensive fleet solutions through Dana Safety Supply’s local and relationship-driven service model.Dana Safety Supply’s strategic growth across Texas reflects a broader national expansion focused on closing service gaps, increasing production capacity, and delivering localized infrastructure backed by national scale.For more information, visit www.danasafetysupply.com

Dana Safety Supply Upfitting Capabilities

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