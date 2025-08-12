Major Police Equipment Supplier Chooses Westborough, MA as Newest Location

A typical Dana Safety Supply vehicle upfit shop.

Dana Safety Supply, the nations largest police vehicle upfitter enters the New England region with a nearly 33,000 sq/ft shop and seasoned leadership.

This location is our launchpad. We will be expanding our reach throughout the region by leveraging our vehicle transport network to serve customers from Maine to New York” — David Russo, CEO of Dana Safety Supply

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Safety Supply , the nation’s leading supplier of public safety equipment and emergency vehicle upfitting , proudly announces the opening of its newest facility at 45 Oak Street in Westborough, Massachusetts. Marking the company’s first footprint in the Northeastern United States, this move once again highlights the company’s commitment to serving our nations finest. The Westborough location is expected to open by November 1, 2025.The 32,600 square foot facility features expansive shop and warehouse space and secure parking designed to handle high-volume upfitting projects for departments across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the broader New England region. This site is built for scale, and led by seasoned and highly effective management.Industry veteran Greg Ginnetti will lead the new location as the Regional General Manager. With more than 30 years of experience in the emergency vehicle lighting and upfitting industry—including two decades with a large emergency lighting manufacturer in a national technical/training role—Ginnetti brings deep expertise and proven leadership to the region.Regional sales efforts will be driven by Johnny Mikach, an accomplished public safety sales professional with 16 years in the industry. Mikach has held key roles at both an emergency vehicle upfitter and two major law enforcement equipment manufacturers and now serves as Dana Safety Supply’s Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast.“Our capabilities in the Northeast won’t stop at Westborough,” said David Russo, President and CEO of Dana Safety Supply. “This location is our launchpad. We will be expanding our reach throughout the region by leveraging our vehicle transport network to serve customers from Maine to New York as we establish additional locations.”The Westborough facility will be fully staffed with EVT Certified Technicians capable of providing top-tier emergency vehicle warning system upfits, as well as BallisTechVehicle Armoring Solutions (Ballistic Glass and door inserts for patrol vehicles). The company will also be a full service support partner to New England agencies looking for every-day patrol equipment (body armor, badges, flashlights, duty gear, etc.) as well as tactical equipment (tactical armor, helmets, gas masks, less lethal gear, etc.).The company will be hiring for a number of positions and will be accepting applications for emergency vehicle technicians, outside sales professionals, warehouse, and administrative staff. Interested parties are recommended to watch for openings and apply on the company’s careers page With 47 locations nationwide, Dana Safety Supply continues to expand strategically into areas where law enforcement agencies need faster turnaround and local service. The company remains committed to delivering top-tier equipment and support to officers and agencies, wherever the mission calls.To learn more or connect with the Westborough team, visit www.danasafetysupply.com

Dana Safety Supply’s Upfitting Capabilities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.